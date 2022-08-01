New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The San Diego Padres made two interesting moves before Monday’s trade deadline.

The Padres acquired four-time All-Star Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Taylor Rogers, righty Dinelson Lamet and prospects Robert Gasser and Esturi Ruiz, MLB.com reported.

Hader has been one of the best closers in baseball in recent years, but a recent cold streak has thrust him into the center of trade rumors. He leads the majors with 29 saves but has a 4.24 ERA. He was an All-Star this season and in 2021, 2019 and 2018.

Rogers was in his first season with the Padres before being traded. He had a 4.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 appearances after becoming an All-Star for the first time in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins. Lamett is in his fifth season with the Padres. He posted a 9.49 ERA in 13 appearances.

Gasser, a pitcher, and Ruiz, an outfielder, are both on MLB Pipeline’s list of top prospects in the Padres’ organization.

The Brewers later announced the trade.

“The players we are receiving in this trade will ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers is bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said.

“The combination of current major league talent and top-level prospects is our goal to get Apple as many bites as possible and ultimately bring the World Series to Milwaukee. It’s hard to trade good players to good teams, and that’s certainly the case with Josh. To give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, We also recognize that to avoid the extended periods that many organizations experience, we have to make decisions that are not easy.”

San Diego also announced a five-year contract extension with right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove.

“Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community,” Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said in a news release. “I feel great knowing that Joe will be an important and vital part of our organization for many years to come.”

Added Padres GM AJ Preller: “Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the past two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star. He embodies a championship-level mentality and elevates the teammates around him. . We are committed to bringing a World Series title to San Diego. We are delighted to have Joe as part of our core group as we strive.”

The Padres acquired Musgrove from the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade with the New York Mets in January 2021.

He became a solid starter for the Padres. He made his first All-Star game this season. In 18 starts, he posted a 2.65 ERA.

The Padres did not disclose the financials of the deal. ESPN reports that his deal is worth $100 million.