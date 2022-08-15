New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After A fearless attack on the author Salman Rushdie’s 75-year-old ex-wife, Padma Lakshmi, is relieved of the “nightmare”.

Taking to his Twitter account, the “Top Chef” The personality broke her silence on the attack on the “Satanic Verses” author, writing that she was “distraught and speechless” but “can finally breathe”.

Lakshmi and Rushdie were married from 2004 to 2007 after starting a relationship in 1999.

Lakshmi has been transparent about the demise of their relationship, telling People that things got messy when her independent celebrity grew and she became known for her culinary skills.

The model and writer shared her wishes for a “speedy recovery” to Rushdie The ventilator was removed And started talking.

She also liked several tweets wishing Rushdie well.

According to the Associated Press, Rushdie was stabbed 10 to 15 times. In addition to the damage to the author’s liver, nerves in his hand and eye were also severed and he is at risk of losing that eye, his spokesman said in a statement.

Rushdie has long been a target after publishing work critical or controversial of Islam, making enemies with Muslim countries around the world. He was nearly assassinated during the Khomeini regime in Iran and was put on a hit list by Al Qaeda a decade ago.

Described by Lakshmi as “pulling,” Rushdie was attacked this past Friday in Chautauqua, New York, where he was scheduled to give a lecture.

Both Lakshmi and Rushdie pursue new relationships with Lakshmi have a daughter In 2010

Rushdie has two children from two different marriages.