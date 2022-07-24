closer
Paddy Pimblett is a rising star in the UFC and won his third fight on Saturday.

Pimblett is 19-3 in his mixed martial arts career, defeating Jordan Leavitt via submission in the second round of their bout at UFC London.

Paddy Pimblett of England celebrates after defeating Jordan Leavitt of the US during their lightweight bout during UFC Fight Night 2022 at the O2 Arena in London on July 23, 2022.

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After the win, the 27-year-old advocated for men’s mental health, revealing that one of his friends had died by suicide.

“I woke up at 4am on Friday to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. It was 5 hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you,” Pimblett said.

England's Paddy Pimblett punches Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout during UFC Fight Night on July 23, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London.

(Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk about. … Listen, if you’re a man, and you’ve got a weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can deal with it is by killing yourself, please talk to somebody,” Pimblett said.

“Talk to somebody. People like … I know I’d rather have my partner cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So, please, get rid of the stigma and let’s start men talking.”

The lightweight contender defeated Luigi Vendramini via knockout in his first UFC bout in September 2021. In March, he scored his second win over Rodrigo Vargas.

Paddy Pimblett at the O2 in London on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

(Adam Davey/PA Images via Getty Images)

Pimblett, nicknamed “Paddy the Body”, last lost by unanimous decision at Cage Warriors 96 in September 2018. Two of his three losses were by unanimous decision. His first loss came via technical submission against Cameron Els at Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 60 in October 2013.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

