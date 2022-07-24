New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Paddy Pimblett is a rising star in the UFC and won his third fight on Saturday.

Pimblett is 19-3 in his mixed martial arts career, defeating Jordan Leavitt via submission in the second round of their bout at UFC London.

After the win, the 27-year-old advocated for men’s mental health, revealing that one of his friends had died by suicide.

“I woke up at 4am on Friday to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. It was 5 hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you,” Pimblett said.

“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk about. … Listen, if you’re a man, and you’ve got a weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can deal with it is by killing yourself, please talk to somebody,” Pimblett said.

“Talk to somebody. People like … I know I’d rather have my partner cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So, please, get rid of the stigma and let’s start men talking.”

The lightweight contender defeated Luigi Vendramini via knockout in his first UFC bout in September 2021. In March, he scored his second win over Rodrigo Vargas.

Pimblett, nicknamed “Paddy the Body”, last lost by unanimous decision at Cage Warriors 96 in September 2018. Two of his three losses were by unanimous decision. His first loss came via technical submission against Cameron Els at Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 60 in October 2013.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).