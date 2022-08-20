Packers win over Saints shows Jordan Love is ‘light years down the road’ from last season

Green Bay, Wis. – On the first play Friday night, Jordan Love hit his three-step drop backwards and he had nowhere to throw.

The New Orleans Saints only rushed four defenders, dropping seven in coverage. Prema looked to his right. He scanned back into the center. Then the Green Bay Packers quarterback did something he certainly hadn’t attempted in the past two years.

After Love’s solid preseason debut in San Francisco last week, Aaron Rodgers said he wants his backup to be more comfortable when it comes time to bail on a play. That internal clock, screaming for the quarterback to get out of dodge, is a tricky thing to master. So when Love doesn’t linger in the pocket, tucking up the middle for 11 yards, it’s the decision the Packers have been waiting for their young quarterback to make.

“He’s decisive,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, “and I think that’s a big thing from him. I see a very decisive player out there, and I think that leads to a more effective player.”

Love showed more accuracy in the Packers’ 20-10 win over the Saints than at any point in the past two training camps. Just like last week, this was another game where his final numbers betrayed the image.

“I thought it was pretty good,” LaFleur said. “I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect how I feel.”

Love went 12-24 passing for 113 yards and one touchdown, but the way he handled his second preseason game in 2022 was very efficient.

This isn’t Rodgers using Jedi magic with defense in mind. That’s not the ideal standard for Love or almost any quarterback in the NFL, and the Packers don’t need their 2020 first-round pick this fall. Love is the backup quarterback this season. The backup’s job is to carry the starter’s water for a week or two if needed during a long, 17-game season.

Prema has had much more potential in this camp than he has in the last two years. If he’s not ready to be a full-time starter, Love is showing he can carry a team with a loaded defense and a vaunted run game — the type designed by squad general manager Brian Gutekunst. The discomfort with which Love played last season, the deer-in-the-headlights look against constant pressure in his NFL debut last year in Kansas City, has been absent since the start of camp.

Jordan Love is ‘one of the better guys’

“I don’t know how you look at it,” LaFleur said, “but the way I look at it — and look at it every day — I think he’s light years ahead of where he was a year ago. I think if you were, ask any of our guys in that locker room, every one of them. They’ll tell you they have a lot of confidence in him, and I think we’ll all agree in that locker room that he’s one of the most improved guys of the last year.

“I think a couple of weeks ago, we started stringing him through a couple practices and that consistency. He started showing up more and more.”

Love wasn’t perfect Friday night. He missed a few throws, mostly a shallow route to wide-open tight end Josiah Deguerra at the 10-yard line. It’s part of his game that the Packers need to see Love polish after missing some easy throws last week.

It’s the throws Love made, which he gave up this preseason that he didn’t make last year, that highlight his development. Love ran a deep corner route between a Saints linebacker and defensive back for 21 yards in the first half to receiver Juwan Winfree. “A great throw,” Rodgers told the Packers television network. He read right to Romeo Dabbs on a 17-yard sail route downfield, tracing his pass toward the sideline so Daubs could defend himself against double coverage.

Love said it was his best throw of the night.

“It was one of those things where I had pressure in my face,” Love said, “and I trusted where he was going to be. At the last second, I saw the DB fall and was scared of that right. I let the ball go and didn’t even see what happened. I heard the crowd going crazy and he I know he played well there.”

After his opening 11-yard run, Love’s first possession ended with a deep incompletion on third-and-3. He floated a pass to the right on a fade route to Daubs, who turned right inside for the football. The play calls for Dubs to fade his way toward the sideline, away from coverage. Instead, Daubs suddenly turned to his outside shoulder with a Love pass and was unable to catch the football.

Both recovered for Love’s lone touchdown of the night. In the second quarter, Love lofted a high pass to the left side of the end zone so Doubs could catch the ball against 6-3 defensive back Brian Allen for a 4-yard score.

“I think we have a really good connection,” Love said. “Since he’s been here in OTAs, I think he’s been a guy who’s been making plays out there. It’s easy to throw him the ball and get him, and even if it’s a 50-50 ball, he’s going to go out there and make a play on it – like he did on the fade right there in the end zone.

“I think, obviously, we have a new connection. It’s only thrown to him in the first year, and Aaron also threw to him, but I think he’s making a lot of good plays. I’m excited for him to do that this season.”

The Packers need Love to be a serviceable backup QB

Whether Love will play with the Dubs beyond this season remains uncertain. For now, the Packers aren’t looking beyond this fall. They need love to be a serviceable backup and nothing else.

LaFleur didn’t question his development as a young quarterback. He thought Love’s 50% full clip through the driving second-half rain was particularly tough. Love made several plays that didn’t appear in the box score, including a 17-yard completion to Daubs in the first half that was ruled out due to a holding penalty. He layered another ball to Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell for an 18-yard completion to Amari Rodgers on third-and-5, but the sophomore receiver couldn’t complete the catch as he hit the ground.

After coming to bite the Saints defense to the right on an action fake, Love had a perfect deep ball to the left side while pulling that direction out of the pocket, but rookie Samori Toure dropped it.

“I thought he made some good plays,” Aaron Rodgers said. “The rain doesn’t help. It obviously makes things a little slick. I think we had four or five drops tonight. So we definitely had some chances. We made some throws in the field that we hit, a couple we had a chance to hit and didn’t. But he had some good ones. I thought he threw.

“He’s doing some good things. Picking up where he left off (last week). He’s got to feel good about how he’s playing and it just comes down to fundamentals.”

While Love played with solid fundamentals, Rodgers said he was impressed with his backup. The four-time MVP credited quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, whom the Packers hired back, for guiding Love’s development this offseason. Clements was Rodgers’ first quarterback coach in Green Bay.

While Love never became the Packers’ full-time starter, his improvement was a significant development for a team built for contention this fall. It’s a Packers team built to survive the brief absence of Rodgers, who missed one game last season after testing positive for COVID-19. Its defense will need consistent quarterback play to prevent drops and a run game headlined by Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Saints defensive end Taco saw more pressure on Love Friday night than last week, including a sack against Charlton. He never moved, taking care of the football all night. The Packers’ loan turnover was a fumble from Tyler Davis, who also dropped a pass last week that turned into an interception.

If Love’s progress continues, the Packers will have their best quarterback depth for a long time.

“I’m definitely a lot better than I have been the last two years,” Love said. “I feel more confident, more comfortable out there. It’s my third year in the offense, my second year getting game reps. I definitely feel more comfortable. I think it comes from getting those reps and getting those plays and getting more confidence. In the offense, I and my Everyone around.”