Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admits to misleading media about vaccination status last season

Another podcast appearance, another revelation from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Saturday, the conversation unexpectedly turned to COVID-19 and Rodgers’ decision not to get vaccinated.

The four-time NFL MVP told Rogan that he initially applied for an exemption from the league’s vaccination requirement and asked to be approved for an alternative homeopathic immunization procedure, which was denied.

He admitted he deliberately misled the media when asked about his vaccination status last season.

“I was prepared the whole time for this question and thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I came to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’m immune.’ And if there’s a follow-up, talk about my process,” Rodgers told Rogan (below). at the 11:35 mark of the video above).

“But, (I) thought that if I say, ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they’ll understand what that means, maybe they won’t. Maybe they’ll follow through. They don’t follow through. So I’ll go and some of them think I’ve been vaccinated.”

Never miss a snap: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

However, Rodgers contributed to the confusion over his vaccination status by appearing at press conferences without a mask – something only vaccinated players are allowed to do.

Rodgers’ team was fined for attending a Halloween party with 18 other teammates, all of whom had been vaccinated.

Later in the season, Rodgers tested positive for Covid — which he said he got from a fully vaccinated teammate — and missed a game due to league protocols.

“I know if I get Covid or word gets out, because it’s the NFL and there are leaks everywhere, I’m going to have to answer questions,” he said.

“That’s when the (expletive) storm hit, because now I’m a liar, I’m putting society, my colleagues, all these people at risk. And you know, they tried to fire me and, you know, my word and my integrity kicked in.”