Packers GM Brian Gutkunst Talks Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and the Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last March, the Green Bay Packers signed Aaron Rodgers to a three-year contract extension.

They had another option. They could have traded Rodgers to a franchise he would have liked to play for and paid a hefty compensation in return.

For example, the new coach of the Denver Broncos (Nathaniel Hackett), Rodgers’ offensive coordinator for the past three years. There’s no reason to think the Broncos wouldn’t offer at least the same package for Rodgers as they sent the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. In essence, that’s two first-round picks (in 2022 and ’23), two second-rounders and three players.