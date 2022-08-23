Packers coach Matt LaFleur won’t play Aaron Rodgers, most of his starters, in final preseason game vs. Chiefs

GREEN BAY – The decision is in: Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur isn’t playing any starters Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, who haven’t played in the previous two preseason games.

This isn’t surprising given LaFleur’s recent history of not playing starters and his concerns about injuries occurring in games that don’t count. There was some thought that if some of the starters had played in the final exhibition game, the team’s terrible start against New Orleans in Week 1 last year could have been avoided.

LaFleur’s selection means backup Jordan Love will start his third straight game and receive the majority of snaps against the Chiefs, who played their starters in their first two games. He will continue to play behind an offensive line that will have two and possibly three starters when the regular season begins.

But aside from a rookie in linebacker Quay Walker, none of the starters will play on defense.

“Knowing it’s a long season, 17 games, it’s just risk vs reward,” LaFleur said Tuesday morning. “Initially I think we will be stressed even during the journey. I’m trying to factor everything in. “

When he was offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams, he and coach Sean McVay determined they wouldn’t play starters in the preseason, and aside from his first year with the Packers, he followed that pattern. LaFleur said he considered last year’s poor opening-week performance, but it didn’t overcome his concern about keeping players healthy and fresh.

“I think you take a lot of lessons from those experiences, and hopefully, going through that can help us avoid a situation like this,” he said. “But I look at our team, I think we’re in a very different place.

“Where we were a year ago, especially on the defensive side of the ball (when coordinator Joe Barry was in his first year), where we are now with that continuity (it’s different). And offensively, I hope we learn from our past mistakes.

LaFleur said rookie wide receiver Christian Watson could play. He said the team will practice today and see how Watson feels before making a final decision.