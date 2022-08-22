Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari has ‘ambitious’ goals after being activated from the PUP list

Green Bay, Wis. – In the lowest moments of his 20-month nightmare, when his left knee was swollen and his mind was exhausted and the football field couldn’t get any further, David Bakhtiari’s resolve was tested.

He signed a four-year, $92 million extension with the Green Bay Packers six weeks before tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020, demanding the richest annual salary of any offensive lineman in NFL history before putting pen to paper on the deal. . That was back when Bakhtiari, the best pass blocker in football, was invincible. His indomitable spirit dwindled in the months that followed as setbacks recycled, surgeries piled up and a nearly 10-month recovery nearly doubled him.

For Bhaktiari, rehabilitation is hell. The fluid in his knee won’t go away. His return date felt like a blind, moving target. Bakhtiari said that it was in those moments that he realized how much he loved the game.

No, he didn’t call it a career, not until he’d exhausted every last option.

“Mentally,” Bakhtiari said, “I feel like my nails are being pulled away from my ankles to tear the floor. Because I’m definitely not going out without a fight. It’s definitely tested me. I don’t know if my test is over yet, but it’s more of a force than a personal decision.”

Bakhtiari’s long road ended Sunday morning, he hopes. A day earlier, Bhaktiari met with the Packers’ medical staff. They decided it was time For activating him from the physically unfit list.

His first practice came Sunday afternoon at Ray Nitschke Field, a week after the Packers activated Elgton Jenkins and Robert Tonyan from PUP. None of the three have made team reps yet. That will be the biggest hurdle to clear before deciding whether they can play in the Packers’ opener Sept. 11 at Minnesota.

“It’s a matter of looking at us taking it one day at a time,” coach Matt LaFleur said after making it clear expectations should be tempered. “Not thinking about Week 1 right now. We want to see how he reacts and when he is ready, he will be ready.

The 30-year-old Bakhtiari has not backed down from big expectations. He said the motivation to return for the opener was “very high”. “There are a lot of ambitious things I want to do,” he said. Bakhtiari knows more than anyone how quickly high expectations can fade.

More than once last season, Bakhtiari thought he was back. He returned from PUP last November, but scar tissue in his knee prevented him from feeling normal. Cartilage damage requires a second surgery. He returned from that surgery to play 27 snaps in the Packers’ finale win over the Detroit Lions, but even then he wasn’t fully back. The Packers shut him down before last year’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and Bakhtiari needed a third surgery to clean up scar tissue.

The third surgery forced Bakhtiari to miss the Packers’ entire offseason program, placing him on PUP through Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bakhtiari said. “I sat here and said, ‘It happened so quickly. Everything went so smoothly. It’s great.’ But I had to go through a lot of unexpected things and it sucked. It definitely frustrated me, but I knew I wasn’t going to quit. I don’t care. You can keep going out there, we’ll keep the engine going and start in gear one and go back to gear six. If we get stuck in gear three, Cool. What’s going to happen? Okay, good. Let’s go back through.

“That was the mental breakdown I had to keep going through. When we started ramping up, and then I was like, ‘God, do I have to go through this again?’ That’s the part that just sucked, and I know I’m going to sit here and suffer or take it day by day. Sulking isn’t going to make my knee better.”

Feedback:In the Deshaun Watson mess, the Browns got exactly what they bargained for

Sign up for our NFL newsletter:All the NFL news you need to know delivered to you!

At the very least, Bakhtiari’s return from PUP should lead to a spot on the team’s initial 53-man roster. The Packers can’t put Bakhtiari back on the PUP to start the season once he’s activated.

With Bakhtiari and Jenkins back, the Packers’ offensive line, which has survived much of the uncertainty of the first three weeks of camp, will solidify overnight. Bakhtiari is a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection. Jenkins was a Pro Bowl left guard in his final 2020 full season and can play all five positions on the line at a high level.

LaFleur cautioned against expecting Bakhtiari and Jenkins to return to full speed immediately after missing so much time on the field.

“You have to knock the rust off,” LaFleur said, “and they have to work through some things, but they definitely know how to play the game. They know what to expect when they go out there. Their ability to communicate and see things through, their experience speaks for itself. speaks

“So I think there’s a ton of benefit when we can get them there.”

There was an upbeat mood around the Packers following Bakhtiari’s first practice. LaFleur welcomed his left tackle to break up the post-practice huddle. Bhaktiari was applauded by his teammates.

At his locker, Bhaktiari spoke for the first time since camp began. Aaron Rodgers surprised Bakhtiari by throwing a pair of socks at his best friend.

“Knowing Aaron,” Bakhtiari said later as he picked up his socks, “they’re probably dirty.”

Now it’s his job to keep his quarterback clean. It was a responsibility that Bhaktiari never took lightly, but it was never fully appreciated as he does now. “I didn’t know how much I loved the game,” Bakhtiari said, “until it tried to be taken away from me.”

Bhaktiari said being on the field and wearing the shoulder straps gave him peace. His world was restored.

He feels that there will be no ups and downs this time.

“Things that are taken from you when it’s not your choice,” Bakhtiari said, “are hard for me to let go of. Basically, my knees are saying no, and this time now, I realize that I can’t control my destiny as much as I want to control it. It’s more like, ‘Hey, How are you feeling today, knees? How are you? Are you holding up? Letting you know we’re in this together, man.

“It’s a special moment that I’ve really had to this point, and I’m grateful to be back out there again. Hopefully this is it, back and forth. Take positive, daily steps in the right direction.”