Green Bay police say their internal affairs division is conducting a review after video surfaced on social media of an officer holding Packers running back AJ Dillon during Saturday night’s soccer game at Lambeau Field.

A video posted on social media showed FC Bayern Munich greeting fans in the end zone during an exhibition match between FC Bayern and Manchester City FC in the Dillon Stand. Dillon appears to be on the verge of jumping Lambo into the crowd when the video shows an officer grabbing him by the back of the collar and shoving him.

Fans booed and after Dillon appeared to give an explanation, the official stepped back and allowed Dillon to jump into the stands. When the video began to gain attention on social media, Dillon tweeted his account of what happened.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon,” Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said in a statement Monday. “The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department’s Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Davis’ statement did not identify the officer shown in the video.

Dillon said on social media that two security officers helped him onto the field during a rain delay at Saturday’s soccer match so Lambeau could make a leap to excite the crowd.

“I guess (the officer) was wrong to tell me to come down,” Dillon said.

In a later tweet, Dillon described the incident as a “miscommunication between the parties.”

“@GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we got them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with one. It’s all good.”

When asked about Monday’s incident after the Packers’ annual shareholders meeting, team president/CEO Mark Murphy called it “obviously a very unfortunate situation that occurred.”