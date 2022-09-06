New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Rodgers may have lost his top wide receiver this offseason when Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Rodgers likes to have weapons around him He enters his 18th NFL season.

Green Bay Drafted three wide receivers In the 2022 NFL Draft, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson was selected in the second round, Nevada’s Romeo Daubs in the fourth round and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh round.

Rodgers liked what he saw from the rookies, praising them during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“We have to focus on Samori a little bit more, but he’s very, very talented. And I thought he had a really good camp and did some great things,” Rodgers said Friday.

“But I think the other two guys can make an immediate impact for us. I’m talking about Romeo Dobbs and Christian Watson.”

Watson hasn’t appeared in Green Bay’s preseason games due to a knee injury, but Rodgers has liked what he’s seen from him in practice.

“I’m going to have to change Dave Bakhtiari’s nickname, because this kid could be the new giraffe, or like a deer, because he’s flying and flying down the field. This guy has incredible stride length. And really, for a man who’s 6-foot-5, his speed is legit. Rodgers said Friday. “He’s a joy to have. He’s a different type of receiver than we have. A big guy with that type of stride length with that speed.”

Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur He said he hopes to see Watson on the field Sunday in Green Bay’s first game of the regular season.

“You can see the physical skills, speed and power he has,” LaFleur Monday said. “I think he still has a lot to learn. We’re trying to get him acclimated as quickly as humanly possible.”

“That’s the hope, but we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week,” LaFleur said when asked if Watson would play Sunday.

Green Bay travels to Minnesota to play the Vikings in Week 1 on Sunday.