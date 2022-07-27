Pacific defense chiefs meet amid rising China

SYDNEY (AP) — Defense chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific met this week to strengthen their ties amid China’s ongoing campaign to expand its influence. and military presence in the region.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said the three-day meeting of military leaders in Sydney would focus on “the overall situation with China, a free and open Pacific” and ensuring a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific. -Pacific region.

“This is a big meeting to coordinate our mutual security interests and to discuss national security issues that apply to all of us,” Milley said.

Military leaders from 26 countries are participating in the meeting and most of them are defense chiefs. He said that he has received an invitation to China but will not be able to attend.

At a press conference Wednesday, Milley said the defense chiefs discussed how to make their militaries more interoperable and more cooperative, including with advanced technologies. He said that they also talked about military maneuvers.

He and Australia’s defense chief, General Angus Campbell, did not go into details. But Milley expanded on comments he made late last week about China’s growing aggression in the region and the need for nations to keep the Pacific free and open to all.

Chinese interceptions of allied and partner aircraft in international airspace in the Pacific region have increased “several-fold” in the past five years, with Beijing’s behavior “much more confrontational” than five to 15 years ago, Milley said.

China’s activity, he said, “indicates that they want to bully or dominate the Pacific, as opposed to having a free and open Pacific.”

Asked whether the US would increase its military presence in Australia or other partner countries, Milley and Campbell said discussions were ongoing and no decisions had been made. About 2,200 US Marines are stationed in Darwin.

On the way to the meeting, Milli told passing reporters that China’s military has become more aggressive and dangerous in recent years.

US President Joe Biden plans to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday, according to a US official who declined to be identified ahead of a public announcement.

The US is also grappling with reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Considering a trip to Taiwan — circling China and starting waves of anxiety in the Biden administration.

Asked about a potential Pelosi trip, Milley says it’s premature to discuss any specific trip. But, “If Speaker Pelosi or anyone else decides that they are going to travel and they ask for military support, we will do what is necessary to make their visit safe.” And I’ll leave it at that.

The meeting also coincides with the massive Rim of the Pacific naval exercise taking place near Hawaii. RIMPAC is the largest maritime expedition in the world and is organized by the US