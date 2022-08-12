New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons (BOP), appointed by state Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, has repeatedly tweeted to “disarm the police” and advocated for the repeal of mandatory life without parole sentences for first- and second-degree murder.

Celeste Trusty, former Pennsylvania state policy director for Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM), was named Fetterman Pennsylvania BOP secretary in January. According to the government’s website, the board has “tremendous power” and “tremendous responsibility” because it “reviews criminal cases, other than impeachment, to decide whether to recommend a pardon to the governor for approval or denial.”

Fetterman is the chairman of the board, and according to the website, the trustee is responsible for providing “support, information and advice” to him and other board members, as well as overseeing the day-to-day operations of the board office.

Trustee, who is present Describes himself As an “advocate” and “concert” on Twitter, her account, active in two separate 2018 tweets, declared, “Disarm the police.”

In October 2020, during a virtual panel on criminal justice reform, the trustee argued in favor of repealing mandatory life without parole sentences.

“The most obvious problem with Pennsylvania’s legal system is that we have mandatory life without parole as punishment for first and second degree murder.” she said at the time. “And we have many people serving these high virtual life sentences, but we deny any significant means of relief to the people serving these sentences.”

In January 2021, the trustee wrote a written statement for a Pennsylvania policy hearing on racial and gender bias in the court system, in which she argued for getting rid of mandatory life without parole sentences.

“Where Pennsylvania’s leaders can have an immediate and long-term positive impact on our communities of color is prioritizing legislative and non-legislative mechanisms to release people serving excessive sentences.” she said. “Pennsylvania must repeal our mandatory life without parole law and create and expand mechanisms to provide relief to those currently caught in this oppressive and illogical sentence. Our commonwealth would greatly benefit from taking a more individualized approach to accountability and punishment. We are a one-size-fits-all approach.” have taken and continue to do so.”

The trustee’s comments are in line with FAMM’s “Second Chances Agenda” in Pennsylvania, which aims to “repeal mandatory life imprisonment laws for first- and second-degree murder” and “allow opportunities for parole for people with these convictions.” Reforms are retroactive.”

“We all change and mature, and our laws should reflect that,” The agenda stated. “Pennsylvania judges should have discretion to impose individualized, appropriate sentences and to review unjust sentences.”

Fetterman is running against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election.

Fox News Digital asked Fetterman’s campaign whether he supports or disapproves of the trustee’s comments and whether he is concerned that her views may cause political bias at the BOP.

“John, unlike Mehmet Oz, actually took the blame,” Fetterman campaign spokesman Joe Calvello responded in a statement. “As Braddock’s mayor and chief law enforcement officer, he worked with the police force to stop crime.”

“Under John’s leadership, Braddock went 5 and a half years without a gun death,” Calvello said. “Not only does John work hand-in-hand with police, he knows the challenges our police force faces and how to support them. John supports common sense policies to provide more second chances, supported by Democrats and Republicans alike.”