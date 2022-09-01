New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano sued the House Special Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Mastriano, a state senator, filed a complaint Thursday in federal court challenging the legality of the panel’s ability to compel witnesses to sit for depositions.

“Central to this issue is the fact that this committee does not have a ranking minority member or a member appointed by a minority party,” the lawsuit read. “Despite this flaw, no court has ever considered whether this particular committee could expressly comply with the deposition rules, even though courts have previously held that the committee has the authority to issue subpoenas. Ranking Minority Member.”

Mastriano’s lawyers insist they are not questioning the committee’s legitimacy or its ability to issue subpoenas. Without a ranking Republican member, they say the committee can’t guarantee that witnesses will be deposed to a fair trial.

“Due to the confidential nature of deposition proceedings, the regulations rely on a two-party system to create an adversarial process to protect the substantive rights of witnesses in the absence of judge or public scrutiny,” the suit read.

The lawsuit names the committee, its nine members and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California as defendants. Mastriano is asking the court to declare that the committee cannot compel him to sit for a deposition on Jan. 6.

His lawyers are also requesting the committee to pay his legal fees for the suit.

Earlier this year, Mastriano was subpoenaed by the committee for documents and testimony related to Mastriano’s efforts to verify the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania. The Republican nominee provided documents and offered to participate in a voluntary interview, but the committee insisted on a videotaped deposition.

“During this investigation, Doug Mastriano has always been completely open, cooperative and transparent with law enforcement, including the FBI,” said Mastriano’s attorney Timothy C. Parlatore said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the committee chose to violate the rules of the House of Representatives by demanding a forced deposition — a move we must challenge in court.”

Mastriano’s lawyers say Mastriano’s testimony could be fraudulently edited for campaign purposes because he is the GOP nominee for governor.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 incident has nine members, seven Democrats and two Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tried to appoint several other lawmakers to the panel last year, but Pelosi rejected his choices. In response, McCarthy refused

“Speaker Pelosi took the unprecedented step of rejecting the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6,” McCarthy said at a press conference last year when Republicans announced they would boycott serving on the committee. “This represents something that has not been done in the House before for a select committee by a historian.”