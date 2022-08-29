Ozzy Osbourne says he’s leaving the US because of gun violence

(CNN) Ozzy Osbourne Brit by birth and Californian by choice, but after decades in the Golden State, he’s ready to leave the US.

Black Sabbath singer Osbourne and his wife Sharon are returning to their Buckinghamshire home after more than 20 years living in Los Angeles. Told the inspector In an extensive interview. The Osbournes’ family life in California was famously documented in the MTV reality series “The Osbournes” in the early 2000s.

He told the Observer that gun violence in the U.S. is part of his plan to return to the U.K. full-time.

“I’m tired of people getting killed every day,” he said of American gun violence. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was a mass shooting at that concert in Vegas… it’s crazy.”

He also mentioned that he did not want to die in America. “I’m English. I want to come back.”

