Ozzy Osbourne says he’s leaving the US because of gun violence

(CNN)Ozzy Osbourne Brit by birth and Californian by choice, but after decades in the Golden State, he’s ready to leave the US.
Black Sabbath singer Osbourne and his wife Sharon are returning to their Buckinghamshire home after more than 20 years living in Los Angeles. Told the inspector In an extensive interview. The Osbournes’ family life in California was famously documented in the MTV reality series “The Osbournes” in the early 2000s.
He told the Observer that gun violence in the U.S. is part of his plan to return to the U.K. full-time.
“I’m tired of people getting killed every day,” he said of American gun violence. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was a mass shooting at that concert in Vegas… it’s crazy.”
He also mentioned that he did not want to die in America. “I’m English. I want to come back.”
There have been over 440 mass shootings in the US in 2022 Gun Violence Collection, which updated its data on Monday. The mass shooting in Las Vegas Osborne happened in 2017 and 58 people killed, And it is the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
Sharon Osbourne said that “America has changed a lot” and said that “there is nothing united about it”. She sparked divisive controversy last year when she defended her friend Piers Morgan during an episode of his daytime series “The Talk” with Sherry Underwood. Then left the show After former colleagues accused her of using racist and homophobic language.
Ozzy Osbourne gave a different reason for wanting to move to the Mirror earlier this year: In March, the UK tabloid Reported Osbourne said that “the taxes are getting too high” and that while he misses Los Angeles, he didn’t want to continue paying the current taxes to stay in the US.
Osbourne will return to the UK in February, the Observer reported, where Osbourne said he will continue to make music. His new solo album, which he recorded while experiencing several chronic health problems Parkinson’s diseaseWill be released next month.