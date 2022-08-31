New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ozzy Osbourne’s Health Issues He was left “in agony”.

Osbourne, 73, recently opened up about his physical ailments and his ongoing battle with them Parkinson’s disease In an interview with The Observer.

“The screws came loose and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris got under his spine. So his spine looked like this, instead of like this,” says his wife, Sharon Osbourne, straightening and then swaying.

“Pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain,” added Ozzy Osbourne. “I’ve never heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with ice and your hands are really cold? Then you go in and put hot water on them, and they start to warm up? And you get cold? And it hurts? It hurts. Such is the case.”

At times, Osborne admits he wants to end it all.

“It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it is painful.”

The “Patient Number 9” singer also opened up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Osborne claims that having the disease is like waking up in “lead shoes”.

“You think you’re lifting your foot, but your foot won’t move,” he told the outlet.

There is Osborne A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease In 2003. However, he did not speak publicly about his diagnosis until 2020. At one point, the musician struggled with depression.

“I hit a lower plateau than I wanted to,” Osborne revealed. “Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they worked great.”

The rocker despairs of knowing when Parkinson’s disease will take away his ability to walk.

“You learn to live in the moment because you don’t know [what’s going to happen],” he told The Observer. “You don’t know when you’re going to wake up and you can’t get out of bed. But you don’t think about it.”

Osborne’s physical ailments led to “major surgery” in June this year.

He returned to the stage to perform, although family members did not reveal much about the surgery at the time.

“Ozzy is 73 and when you get older it’s hard to do any kind of surgery,” a source told Page Six at the time. “It’s very important. He’s had pins reinserted in his neck and back since the fall in 2019.”

“He’s in a lot of pain,” the source said, adding that Osborne’s physical condition has been slow and he will also need a “long recovery” with round-the-clock care provided by a nurse at home.

Osborne’s back problems may stem from an all-terrain vehicle collision in 2003 where he flipped his quad while riding around his property in London.

He had to undergo emergency surgery for a “broken collarbone, eight broken ribs with vital blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck.”

“I’m waiting for some more surgery on my neck,” he told Classic Rock magazine in May. “I can’t walk properly these days. I am doing physical therapy every morning. I feel a little bit better, but nowhere near where I want to be on the road.”

