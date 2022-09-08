New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s experienced significant improvement His health Since undergoing major surgery.

The 73-year-old heavy metal singer-songwriter, who revealed he had Parkinson’s disease in January 2020, opened up about his recovery during an appearance on “Good Morning America” ​​Wednesday with his wife Sharon, 69.

“Let me talk to you first,” he told correspondent Chris Connelly as he settled into his chair.

“The Osbornes” The alum said, “I have improved significantly since I had this surgery.”

Sharon explains that Ozzy was in a lot of pain before the surgery.

“These metal plates are working their way in,” says the former “The Talk” host. “The debris was rubbing against his spinal cord. He would be crying in pain for days.”

Earlier Black Sabbath The frontman has battled several physical ailments over the years. In 2003, he was nearly killed in an ATV accident when his quad flipped over on him while he was riding around his London estate.

Ozzy also underwent surgery in 2019 after falling badly. He told Connelly, “I had to have surgery on my neck, which completely damaged my nerves.”

The musician says his mobility is “not great” these days.

“Everywhere I want to go I have to negotiate and I get tired easily. But I’m fine. My family is amazing when I’m laid up,” added Ozzy.

“He’s a pain in the butt,” Sharon joked. “Everything from heartbreak to soul destruction to the joys of his recovery.”

Ozzy will make his first US appearance in two years on September 8 on the opening day of the NFL season. The “Shot in the Dark” hit-maker will be the half-time performer for the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, the football organization announced on social media Monday.

He last took the stage stateside at the 2019 American Music Awards, when he joined Travis Scott and Post Malone for a performance of “Take What You Want.”

Ozzy’s thirteenth solo studio album, Patient No. 9, will be released the day after his NFL half-time performance.

In his interview with GMA, Ozzy discussed taking the stage for the first time since 2019 when he performed at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England last month.

“When I get on a stage, something takes over,” he said. “My soul shall become alive.”

Sharon added, “There were 30,000 people there and as soon as Ozzy came up, everyone was crying because they couldn’t believe he was there.”

“It’s not that bad,” Ozzy told her.

“Shut up,” the “Sharon Osborne Show” alum said with a playful hand wave.

The couple will be making their reality TV comeback soon. They are starring in an upcoming BBC docuseries titled “Home to Roost”. The show follows Ozzy and Sharon as they return to the UK and adjust to life in the English countryside.

“The series will be later The Osbornes “They’re celebrating one of their most important years yet — from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour and a very big move,” read the logline for the show.

The couple’s premiere was announced nearly 20 years after the show MTV reality show “The Osbournes,” “Home to Roost,” also follows Ozzy and Sharon as they deal with health issues and aging.