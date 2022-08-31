New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ozzy Osbourne He made headlines recently when he boldly announced in an interview that he and wife Sharon were leaving the United States for this reason Increase in violence and mass shootings.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Black Sabbath rocker tore the country apart. “Everything there is ridiculous,” he remarked. “I’m tired of people getting killed every day. God knows how many people get shot in school shootings. And the mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… it’s crazy.”

In July, he and Sharon listed their $18 million Los Angeles mansion. Even the musician, who was born in Birmingham, England, said, “I don’t want to die in America… I’m English. I want to come back.”

It remains to be seen whether Osborne will keep his word, but he’s far from the only celebrity to publicly announce he’s leaving the United States.

At the beginning of the new millennium, Pearl Jam the singer George W. Eddie Vedder said he would leave the country if Bush was elected president in 2000. “It terrifies me to think of a Republican in office, especially someone whose father was in the CIA,” he told USA Today. In 2000. “I’m going to another country if little Damien II is elected.” Eventually, Bush became the 43rd President of the United States, while Vedder remained in America.

Even Barbra Streisand, an outspoken Democrat, shared Vedder’s intention to evacuate the country if Bush were elected. “I don’t think you’ll see me here for at least four years,” she told People magazine at the time. “That’s where Streisand ends up.”

In 2008, the presidential race between Barack Obama and John McCain also fired up celebrities. R&B star Akon McCain has announced he will leave the country if elected.

“If [Obama] Not in office, I’m going to change my citizenship,” the Senegalese-born singer – who holds American citizenship – told the Guardian at the time. “I’m going back to Africa. You can hold me to that. I am afraid to live there [McCain] President.”

Grammy-winning musician Seal Akon shares the sentiment. “If McCain is elected and America moves further into the abyss, we will leave the country.” he told Vanity Fair In 2008

On the other hand, stars like Stephen Baldwin said that they will flee the country if Obama wins. “I just want to make it official, if Barack is nominated, I will be leaving the country,” he told Fox News at the time. Baldwin remained in the US after Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States.

Election of Donald Trump 2016 has brought many celebrities to the forefront of the conversation, who also said they would leave the country if he was elected.

“If he doesn’t think ‘God’, he thinks he’s a chosen one or some people!” Pop singer Miley Cyrus wrote on her Instagram in 2016. “We’re all jammed in between his riches. Honestly f–k this s–t, if it’s my president I’m moving ! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

To be fair, music icon Cher announced on her Twitter account that if Trump wins, she will go far to another planet. “I’m going to Jupiter if he’s elected,” The Star wrote.

Needless to say, she stayed on Planet Earth.