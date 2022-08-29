New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ozzy Osbourne Not interested in living or dying in the United States.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, Osborne tore through the USA, where he and his wife Sharon lived for most of their adult lives.

Osborne, who dealt with serious health problems, A Major surgery in JuneHe said of the United States, “Everything is ridiculous over there. I’m tired of people getting killed every day. God knows how many people were shot in school shootings. And there was a mass shooting in Vegas. That concert… it’s crazy.”

A gunman opened fire at a country music festival in what has been called the deadliest mass shooting in the United States, killing 60 people in 2017.

Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage after ‘life-changing’ surgery

The United States has also been terrorized by horrific school shootings, the most recent tragedy Rob Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in May.

In July, Architectural Digest reported that the couple’s sprawling mansion in Los Angeles was for sale for $18 million.

The Black Sabbath The member also shared, “I don’t want to die in America… I’m English. I want to come back.” The 73-year-old rocker grew up in Birmingham, England.

London-born Sharon echoed her husband’s sentiments. “America has changed so drastically. It’s not the United States of America. There’s nothing united about it. It’s a very strange place to live now.”

In March, the Osbornes told The Mirror a different story – the reason they were leaving California was because of skyrocketing tax rates. Osborne lamented, “The tax is getting too high. I’m very sad because I really like to stay and live there.”

A few days ago, Osborne took to the stage with his band at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.