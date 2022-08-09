New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage.

The legendary musician, 73, made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England on Monday night. This marked his first live performance He had “life-changing” surgery in June.

The “Crazy Train” singer performed with his former bandmate Tony Iommi.

Online videos show the stars performing their period hit song “Paranoid” on Black Sabbath.

After the show, Osborne’s son Jack Taken to Instagram To share pictures of his father on stage. “Dad and @tonyiommi close the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight,” he captioned the post.

Osbourne took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some pictures from her closing ceremony performance. “Shutting down #CommonwealthGames #Birmingham forever!”

In the month of June, Osborne’s wife, Sharon She shared on UK chat show “Talk TV” that her husband will undergo “major surgery”.

“He has a major operation on Monday, I have to be there,” she told her fellow TalkTV panelists. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Osborne has been battling neck problems from a quad biking accident for nearly two decades, but the nature of the specific medical procedure he needed remains unclear.

A report emerged stating that the procedure involved removing and reinserting pins in his neck and back. “Ozzy is 73 and when you get older it’s hard to do any surgery,” a source said Page six. “It’s very important. He’s had pins reinserted in his neck and back since the fall in 2019.”

Shortly after the surgery, Osbourne took to Twitter to share an update with her fans.

“I am now home from the hospital recovering comfortably,” He wrote.

“I’m definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and a big thank you to everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

