Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne They recently posted a rare photo of a PDA-filled moment they shared while vacationing in Hawaii.

The picture shows the two of them kissing in a pool, with the sea and a luscious landscape in the background. Sharon simply captioned the photo with a palm tree and heart emoji.

Their holiday comes a month after the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on the Fourth of July. Since the couple married back in 1982, Hawaii has held an important place in the couple’s relationship.

Both Ozzy and Sharon paid tribute to each other Instagram To celebrate the milestone occasion, Ozzy posted a throwback from their wedding day, wishing Sharon a happy anniversary.

Sharon posted a recent photo of the two of them holding hands in front of a fireplace, dressed in all-black.

“Celebrating 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, we’ve been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soul mates for over 52 years,” she captioned the photo. “Always by each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ sharrrrrrn.”

The couple certainly has a lot to celebrate, because in their 40-year marriage, the couple has endured many hardships, including several medical problems and scandals, and come through them stronger than ever.

Ozzy was diagnosed with a mild form in 2020 Parkinson’s disease. Recently, Ozzy underwent surgery to reinsert pins in his back and neck after a 2019 fall in his bathroom, which removed the metal rods he needed after a bike accident.

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, ‘feels good’ as he leaves hospital in a wheelchair with wife Sharon after ‘major’ surgery

At the time, due to his age, 73, his recovery was said to be long. In June, Sharon announced on the UK version of “The Talk” that she was moving to Los Angeles to be by her husband’s side and help him through his recovery.

“He has a really big operation on Monday and I have to be there,” she told viewers. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Ozzy was spotted walking with a cane a month after major surgery while out for a walk with his family. The couple expressed gratitude for the love and support they received from fans during the entire process before and after the surgery.