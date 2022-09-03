New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are making themselves Reality television come back

The 73-year-old heavy metal singer-songwriter and 69-year-old “The Talk” alum will star in a new BBC docuseries called “Home to Roost.” According to a report published by Variety on Friday, the show follows the couple as they return to the UK and adjust to life in the English countryside.

“The series will be later The Osbornes They’re celebrating one of their most important years yet — from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour and a very big move,” read the logline for the show.

The couple’s premiere was announced nearly 20 years after the show MTV reality show “The Osbournes,” “Home to Roost,” also follows Ozzy and Sharon as they deal with health issues and aging.

UK viewers will be able to watch the show on the BBC One network and BBC video on demand service iPlayer, although the networks and streaming services it will be available in the US and other countries have yet to be announced.

The Osbournes, who have lived in the US since 2002, listed their $18 million Los Angeles home earlier this summer.

In an interview with The Guardian on Monday, Ex Black Sabbath The lead singer explained that part of his motivation for moving back to the UK was the rise in gun violence in the US

“It’s all ridiculous over there. I’m fed up with people being killed every day,” he told the UK outlet.

“God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. That mass shooting at that concert in Vegas… It’s crazy.”

The couple, as well as their daughter Kelly, 37, and son Jack, 36, rose to fame after starring in “The Osbournes,” which debuted on March 5, 2002. Their eldest daughter Aimee, 39, chose not to participate.

The show’s first season became MTV’s most-watched series at the time. “The Osbournes” ran for four seasons before airing its final episode in March 2005.

UK independent TV production company Expectation to produce new docuseries. “Home to Roost” will be executive produced by Expectation’s Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, as well as Louisa McKay.

“Rejoining the Osbournes when they return to the UK is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Wicks and Barr said in a joint statement.

“Twenty years ago, they made television for us all — now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives, but with the same promise of laughter, love and tears,” they continued.

“We can’t wait to work with them and share them with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, BBC One and iPlayer, said: “I’m delighted that the Osbornes are sharing this next chapter of their lives with BBC viewers. Life in the UK.”