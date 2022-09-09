New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is pressing Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to pick a time and place for a debate that Fetterman has agreed to.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has shown considerable difficulty speaking at length, agreed to discuss Oz after weeks out of the public eye.

“The first debate should be in September, so we can let the voters know who their candidates are right now,” Oz said in an interview. Axios on Thursday.

DR. Oz Doubles Down on Pennsylvania Senate Fight, Says Fetterman Is Afraid To Debate Or Lying About Health

Oz added, “Pick one of the talks in the next two, three weeks. So we can get this ball rolling.”

Democratic candidate Since returning to the campaign has stayed away from the press and avoided long speeches. When speaking, Fetterman showed difficulty expressing his thoughts or maintaining long sentences.

Fetterman said he would discuss Oz before the Pennsylvania Senate election after declining to accept the invitation

Fetterman’s commitment to the debate came in an interview with Politico in which Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, said he was “definitely going to debate Dr. Oz.”

“We’re definitely going to have discussions on Dr. Oz, and that’s really always been our intention,” Fetterman said. “It’s just about addressing some chronic issues of stroke, auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to fix that.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

While it’s unclear which debate Fetterman will participate in, he said it will be featured on the state’s “major television station” and take place “in mid-to-late October.”

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.