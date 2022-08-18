New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two people have reportedly died after eating raw oysters caught in Louisiana waters.

Dallas-based Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip to the Sunshine State in early August, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

A local news outlet wrote that Jackson ate some of the oysters he bought and fell ill shortly after with mild symptoms.

His symptoms worsened when he had trouble breathing, and he was rushed to Ascension Sacred Heart’s intensive care unit in Pensacola, where he was diagnosed with vibriosis — a bacterial infection usually associated with raw or undercooked shellfish or seawater.

CDC: Symptoms of Vibriosis – Diarrhea – Stomach cramps – Nausea – Vomiting – Fever – It’s cold

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vibrio is the bacteria that causes vibriosis and causes 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States each year.

The bacteria reportedly thrive in warm water — including brackish and brackish water — and can remain on shellfish long after the organisms are removed from their aquatic environment.

Vibriosis infections usually occur after a person eats vibrio-covered shellfish or exposes an open wound to contaminated seafood or seawater, the CDC says on its “Food Safety: Oysters and Vibriosis” webpage.

“An oyster that harbors Vibrio does not look, smell, or taste any different than any other oyster,” writes the CDC. “You can kill vibrio by cooking oysters and other shellfish properly.”

Jackson, a business director, was reported dead on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the Pensacola News Journal reported that experts determined that raw oysters were the cause of his fatal infection.

The New York Post reports that Jackson’s oyster-related death is the second in Florida, but the first person to die from the same cause has not been identified to the public.

The two reported cases were linked to oysters harvested from Louisiana, the news agency said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the belief that “just a few oysters can’t make you sick” is a myth, according to its online “Raw Oysters Myths” guide.

“Roberta Hammond, Ph.D, Food and Waterborne Disease Coordinator of Florida, cites a fatal case of Vibrio vulnificus after eating just three oysters,” the FDA wrote. “The severity of any case depends on many factors, including how much bacteria is ingested and the individual’s underlying health conditions.”

The FDA and CDC reiterate that heat alone can completely kill Vibrio bacteria, which is why both agencies recommend that people cook shellfish and avoid raw offerings.

Alcohol, hot sauce, and lemon juice do not and cannot remove harmful bacteria from shellfish and other seafood, according to the FDA and CDC.

Food safety tips suggested by the CDC include keeping away from cooked seafood to avoid cross-contamination, washing hands with soap and water after touching raw seafood, and disposing of any shellfish that have been opened before cooking or preventing them from opening completely after cooking.

The CDC recommends boiling shellfish until the oysters open and cooking for another three to five minutes for good measure.

Alternatively, the agency says the following cooking methods have been shown to be safe: steaming whole oysters for four to nine minutes, boiling for the last three minutes, broiling shucked oysters in oil for at least a minute at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, broiling shucked oysters for three minutes three inches from the heat source, and 450 degrees Bake oysters for 10 minutes at Fahrenheit.

In terms of water exposure, the CDC says to stay away from saltwater and brackish water if they have an open wound or have recently had surgery, piercings or tattoos.

“Cover any injuries if you can touch raw seafood or raw seafood juices, or if you come into contact with brine or brine,” the CDC writes in its Oyster Safety Guide. “Wash open wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water if contact with salt water, brine, raw seafood or raw seafood juices or drippings.”