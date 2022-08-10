Owner Frank Thomas says MLB Field of Dreams won’t return to site in 2023 due to construction

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – When Frank Thomas and his partners bought the “Field of Dreams” movie site a year ago, they outlined a variety of plans for the rural Iowa tourist attraction.

They hope to turn it into a youth baseball and softball complex, one day including a hotel.

But it won’t be included next year: a Major League Baseball game.

Thomas said MLB will not return in 2023 for another regular season game at the stadium, which was specially built near the iconic diamond from the 1989 movie, but future games are a possibility.

Construction on the youth complex, which Thomas’ company is building, will begin later this year and prevent MLB from returning for a third season.

Field of Dreams: 11 beautiful photos, videos to prepare you for the 2022 game

Don’t miss a single moment: Sign up for our sports newsletter now!

“It’s a lot going on,” Thomas told the Des Moines Register Wednesday in Dyersville. “They don’t want to come back if the stadium isn’t ready.”

Future MLB games on the site are critical to its profitability. A feasibility study funded by Travel Dubuque estimated the site would attract 136,000 visitors a year, create 81 jobs, host 62 events and generate $9.1 million in investment in the first year after the stadium is built.

However, the study estimates that two-thirds of the stadium’s economic impact comes from the annual MLB Field of Dreams game, and the league is not guaranteed a game beyond Thursday when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play.

MLB’s first trip to Iowa was a resounding success: “Field of Dreams” actor Kevin Costner emerged from the corn before the game and walked around the field. Players from the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees followed him. The teams went on to a nationally televised showdown for the ages, ending with White Sox star Tim Anderson smashing a walk-off homer into the corn.

A sold-out crowd in rural northeast Iowa watched in person, and nearly 6 million viewers made it the most-watched regular-season baseball game in 16 years at the time. The game was also named the Sports Business Journal’s Event of the Year.

MLB tries to find success with another big week this year. Two Iowa teams, the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits, played the first minor league baseball game at the park on Tuesday.

Thomas, a Hall of Famer slugger who spent most of his big-league career with the White Sox, announced last September that he and his partners had purchased a controlling interest in Go The Distance, the company that owns and operates the site.

Thomas serves as chief operating officer, while former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Don Evans, serves as chief operating officer. Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner is also on the team.

Six months after their purchase, Thomas announced plans for the site, which included nine youth baseball and softball fields for boys and girls, team dormitories and a boutique hotel.

Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she had approved Dyersville’s request for another round of public funding to build a permanent stadium at the site. The field used by MLB and MiLB is temporary, with most seating and other amenities removed after the game.

Reynolds plans to donate $12.5 million to This Is Iowa Ballpark, the nonprofit organization building the stadium.

Tommy Birch, sports enterprise and features reporter for the Des Moines Register, has been with the newspaper since 2008. Contact him here tbirch@dmreg.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tommy Birch.