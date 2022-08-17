New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Owen Wilson Reprimanded by Marvel Studios.

In an interview with ComicBook, Wilson shared that the studio was “kind of tight-lipped” when it came to the actor sharing details about the “Loki” series.

“Yes, we do. Yes, Tom [Hiddleston] Great,” Wilson said of returning to the season two set. “Doing Loki,’ And we’re shooting it now in London.”

Wilson starred as Mobius M. Mobius in the television series. He is acting next to him Tom Hiddleston, Sofia Di Martino, Jonathan Majors, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong and Sasha Lane star.

In an interview with the outlet, Wilson stopped short of answering some questions because he was “scolded” by Marvel.

“Well, I think so… you know, we’ll see what happens with this,” he said. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of high.”

Wilson was asked about the swearing by “Secret Headquarters” co-director Ariel Shulman.

“Yeah,” Wilson said of the scolding. “Yes, many times.”

The “Wedding Crashers” The star plays The Guard in the new Paramount+ film “Secret Headquarters,” which is currently streaming on Paramount+. He stars alongside Jesse Williams and Michael Pena in the newly released film.

The second season of “Loki” is slated to air in the summer of 2023.

The series lead, Hiddleston, revealed in an appearance “Jimmy Fallon Starring The Tonight Show” In 2019 he never auditioned for the role of Loki, but gunned for the role of his brother Thor.

“Basically, at the time, they were looking for actors who were less established, so the audience didn’t have the connection.” A Broadway star Told the late night TV host.

“They wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors, and if you were over 6 feet tall and you had blonde hair, you could come pop,” he said. “So… I’ve never auditioned for Loki. I’ve only auditioned for Thor, which is nuts.”

Hiddleston told Fallon before the first season of “Loki” was released, “It’s amazing. I didn’t expect it.”

He continued: “You know, I auditioned for the first ‘Thor’ movie 10 years ago, in 2009, and I thought I was auditioning or a movie, you know? An interesting part. An interesting movie.”

“At the time, there was only the Marvel Universe… they just made ‘Iron Man’ and I thought, ‘I’m going to leave.’ I never expected to act, so I got my own show,” he added. We’ll go into production next year and that’s as much as I can tell you.”