Joseph Newgarden collapsed in a motorhome lot after crashing late Sunday at Iowa Speedway and was taken by helicopter to a Des Moines hospital for evaluation.

IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Newgarden was flown by helicopter to Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center because the infield care center did not have the equipment to properly evaluate the Team Penske driver, who split open the back of his head when he crashed.

Billows said Newgarden is awake and alert, but the hospital is a 45-minute drive from the track and heavy traffic will delay the commute for the post-race Blake Shelton concert.

Newgarden dominated 148 of the 300 laps of the weekend. But something in his Team Penske car broke with 64 laps to go and the 31-year-old Tennessee driver spun hard into the outside wall – creating an opening for sixth McLaren SP’s Pato Oward to win the race.

Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar champion, appeared after a mandatory checkup at the infield care center after the crash.

“Definitely a bit of a shot. I want to cry, I’m so sad for my team. I don’t know what happened,” Newgarden said. “Everything felt good to me. Totally unexpected and it surprised me. Team Penske is the best. I’ve never had these things, so maybe we’re the reason.

“We can’t afford this year. But we’ll fight back. We have a great team here.”

Chevrolet’s initial determination was that the suspension on Newgarden’s car was broken. There was no immediate word on the force with which Newgarden hit the outer wall.

Billows said Newgarden cleared all tests at the care center after the crash and medical personnel spoke to him a second time before he returned to the motorhome lot. IndyCar also planned to re-evaluate him before the collapse when he returned to the motorhome lot in Indianapolis on Thursday.

“Thinking about my bus brother right now,” Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin tweeted.

O’Ward made the pass for the win on pit road with a speed stop with his Arrow McLaren SP team and held off Penske teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin for the win. It was the second win of the season for the Mexican driver, who finished second on Saturday and remains firmly in the IndyCar title race with five races remaining.

O’Ward is fifth in the standings, 36 points behind leader Marcus Ericsson. His victory ended Team Penske’s dominance on the 0.894-mile oval, where Roger Penske drivers had won six of the last seven races before Sunday.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon finished fourth and teammate Jimmie Johnson battled hard with Indianapolis 500 winner Erickson for his best finish in two seasons in IndyCar racing. Ericsson was the Ganassi driver and the Newgarden crash helped the Swede retain his lead in the IndyCar standings – Johnson’s aggressive racing gave some relief to the Ganassi camp.

“I race my teammates with the utmost respect, every race I’ve been in, I’ve given way,” Johnson said. “It’s the first time I’ve really fought for a position and I felt I had to pass (Dixon) there. Today I had it and I raced clean, hard and had a great day.”

Johnson’s experience on the ovals is the difference, Erickson said. The seven-time NASCAR champion made 686 starts and won 83 races in a stock car.

“Yeah, you know, he’s got more oval races under his belt than me. That’s what I was thinking when he was fighting me,” Eriksson said. “I’m trying to get him to go through my dirty air. Every time I look in my mirror, he’s in, out, in, out. Oh, my God. Step behind me, please.”

It was another podium sweep for Chevrolet, which it did on Saturday with Newgarden, O’Ward and Power.

Newgarden was scored as the points leader at the time of his crash and tied for third with Dixon in the standings after his crash. Five drivers are 36 points apart in the standings, and Ericsson leads Power by eight points.

Rahul returns

Team owner Bobby Rahal has been absent from the track for nearly two months and confirmed Sunday that the 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner has undergone a triple bypass.

Rahal told The Associated Press that he went for a routine annual physical on May 5 when doctors discovered he had had a heart attack — possibly two — and found a 100% blockage in his left anterior descending artery.

Rahal’s surgery was supposed to happen right away, but it actually didn’t happen until June 6. He looked slimmer than Sunday’s race, attending only the second IndyCar race owned by Rahal Letterman Lanigan since that May physical.

“Surprisingly he leaked the news, although it’s been months for our family,” son Graham Rahal wrote on Twitter. “So lucky, so lucky, to still have dad with us, but now we think he’s good for another 100k miles! Many people have asked where he is, and now we have your answer.”

IndyCar and NASCAR will partner next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Saturday’s IndyCar races on the road course; NASCAR races on Sunday.