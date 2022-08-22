Overwhelming emergencies strain the country’s public health workforce and threaten critical vaccination campaigns

Health officials are banking on vaccinations to contain monkeypox and polio before they become permanent threats in the United States. They rely on updated boosters to restore their waning immunity against Covid-19. With influenza expected again in the US this fall, flu shots can be critical to preventing serious illness and overwhelming hospitals.

The federal government will facilitate delivery of the vaccinations to states, but 2,820 state and local health departments will lead the arming effort, and public health experts say it’s not clear these offices have enough funding or staff. get the job done

“I think it’s very worrying,” said Dr. said Peggy Hamburg, former New York City health commissioner and former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration. “It’s hard to imagine how state and local health departments can pull it all together, and they desperately need additional support.”

“I think we have to recognize that this is a very vulnerable time,” said Hamburg, who recently chaired the nonprofit Commonwealth Fund’s commission on how to modernize the nation’s public health system.

After nearly three years of battling vaccine hesitancy, politics and a global pandemic, the nation’s public health workers are fuming and leaving their posts. More than 1 in 4 health department leaders quit their jobs during the pandemic, some after harassment and death threats. Studies are underway to measure how deeply those losses reach their workforce.

Now, these depleted agencies are being asked to deal with new threats like monkeypox without additional funding to deal with them.

‘It’s very decadent’

Can these agencies remove it?

“Probably not,” Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN in an email. “Public health has long been underfunded and understaffed. Substantial capacity was built during the COVID-19 response — for example, contact tracing teams — but many jurisdictions have eroded that infrastructure. Covid money is largely inflexible, so it’s really Not likely. Will be used for other threats like monkeypox.”

The nation’s vaccinators say they are struggling.

“Overwhelmed is an understatement,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

Hannan said her members have not received any funds to carry out vaccination campaigns against monkeypox. Yet they have recently been asked how the vaccine is administered, switching from a subcutaneous injection to a shallow method that squirts the vaccine between layers of skin, which requires training. The hope is that intradermal shots, which require about one-fifth the regular dose, can quickly increase the supply of this difficult vaccine.

As a result, immunization managers are scrambling to find the money and staff to order vaccines, manually track inventory, transport shots where they are needed, train providers and collect data and send it back to federal health agencies such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disease control and prevention.

On top of that, orders have begun for an updated booster to protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus, which was promised to Americans by mid-September.

Allocations among these early orders are lower than expected, Hannan said, which is forcing city and state health officials to develop plans for who should be first to get them, should demand initially exceed supply.

In addition, several cities are testing their wastewater for poliovirus after it was recently found in Rockland County, New York, and New York City. If additional community spread is suspected, vaccination campaigns may need to be mounted to protect unvaccinated residents in the area, such as recent immigrants or children who may have missed routine vaccinations during an epidemic.

Children in the US receive four doses of the polio vaccine by age six, but many children fall behind on their shots. Globally, the pandemic led to the biggest drop in childhood immunization rates in 30 years, according to the World Health Organization. Health officials fear that this erosion of coverage has set the stage for the return of other infectious diseases such as measles.

Boston University Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. “Breaks or gaps in vaccine delivery set us up for further outbreaks,” Davidson Hammer said.

Mistrust breeds hostility and hesitation

Vaccines are considered one of the greatest triumphs of modern medicine, second only to clean water as a cost-effective health intervention. Every year, they prevent millions of deaths worldwide. In their first year of use, Covid-19 vaccines prevented nearly 20 million deaths, a recent study found.

Yet misinformation on social media has fueled vaccine hesitancy. Three-quarters of Americans have been vaccinated against Covid-19, while 19% say they will definitely not get a Covid-19 vaccine.

If all of these challenges weren’t enough, annual flu shots are coming out soon, and they can be especially important this fall.

Influenza made a comeback in Australia this year for the first time since the pandemic began. Health officials in the United States are keeping a close eye on Australia’s flu season for clues about what might happen here. He predicts more flu infections will be seen this year than in the past two years, and flu vaccinations will be key to preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“I think there’s a perfect storm brewing in the vaccine world right now in this country,” said Michael Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Although the average daily number of Covid-19 deaths is much lower than in 2020 and 2021, the US still averages more than 400 per day, making it the nation’s fourth leading cause of death. According to the CDC, most of those deaths are in unvaccinated people.

Overall, more than 1 in 5 Americans are still unvaccinated against Covid-19, and this number does not appear to be decreasing. Immunization rates are mostly stable.

Rebuilding confidence in vaccines will require a stronger public health workforce and better funding.

A recent study by The Beaumont Foundation, a nonprofit working to strengthen public health, found that the public health system needs 80,000 full-time workers — a whopping 80% increase from current staffing levels — to provide basic community services for infectious diseases. Monitoring and control of transmission.

Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of that organization, says America will not be able to restore its public health workforce until people value and respect their work.

“What we’ve seen during Covid is a fringe anti-vax movement becoming more mainstream, threatening the safety, security and economic prosperity of our country,” Castrucci said. “It’s going to be harder and harder to vaccinate.”

“We’re privileged as a society that we haven’t seen children with crutches from polio. Nobody’s in an iron lung. And it’s kind of numbed us to the potential of what it could really do,” he said. “These are viral diseases.”