Overrated? History reveals Ohio State struggles to live up to preseason hype | opinion

If we are psychological products of our past, college football research offers explanations for the way we think and feel about therapy, programs.

From 1969-79, the peak of my childhood fandom, Ohio State regularly coughed up national championship chances. Five times the Buckeyes entered their final game to clinch the Associated Press national title. Failed five times.

It does something to the child. Trust issues, anyone?

Fast forward nearly 50 years to the AP preseason poll released Monday, which ranked Ohio State No. 2 behind Alabama (the Buckeyes were also No. 2 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll).

Fair enough, the voters got it right. With their A+ offense, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat. Even if the defense fails to meet Ryan Day’s goal of a top-10 finish, the offense will outscore opponents en route to the College Football Playoff.

As a subject? Skepticism is the scar tissue of fans burned through poll history. Since the AP preseason rankings began in 1950, Ohio State has finished the season worse than its preseason ranking 41 times, better 22 times and matched seven times.

The Buckeyes particularly failed to meet voter expectations in the 1970s, never exceeding their preseason ranking, finishing in the bottom eight times and tied twice.

Past results don’t necessarily predict future success, but they explain why some generations raise an eyebrow when they hear the Buckeyes are nearly unbeatable. Season number 2 looks great until research therapy kicks in, which means fool me for once, shame on you. Fool me and shame on the program against Michigan (1969), Stanford (1971 Rose Bowl), Southern California (1975 Rose Bowl), UCLA (1976 Rose Bowl) and USC again (1980 Rose Bowl).

Naturally, Ohio State’s in-house media staff has only positive numbers: most appearances in the AP preseason poll (69) and longest active streak (34); Eight no. 1 and 10 no. 2 rankings.

Strong points. But a deeper dive also shows that OSU’s average preseason ranking was 8.3 – I thought it was top-five – while the final AP ranking was 10.6.

Before the Southeastern Conference screams “overrated,” it would be silly to be too hard on a program for “underachieving” over the past 72 seasons, as the preseason poll is based largely on previous season success and current season potential. Voters focus on the number and reputation of returning starters. The strength of schedule is often overlooked. Thus the preseason rankings reflect more than the project itself.

For that matter, even the AP regular-season poll doesn’t weigh much on votes that actually matter. The playoff selection committee won’t release its first rankings until Nov. 2. By then, the preseason will be grappling with poll upsets and other signs that the early voter is getting it wrong.

Mostly what the AP Poll does well is create controversy, which is as essential to college football as rivalries and marching bands. The AP Rankings is a social media bulletin board where the “we’re better than you” conversation fires up until the playoff committee takes over.

You better believe DawgNation is seeking eternal damnation on AP voters for putting Alabama and Ohio ahead of 3rd Georgia; Stetson Bennett is the returning quarterback of the defending national champions. Then there’s Southern California, which ranks a pedestrian 14th despite welcoming new coach Lincoln Riley and notable transfers (quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma and wide receiver Jordan Addison from Pitt). Hollywood couldn’t be happier.

Notre Dame no. 5, but expect the Fighting Irish to fall out of the top-10 when the Buckeyes defeat them in the Horseshoe on Sept. 3.

If that kind of bold talk makes you cringe, you grew up in the 1970s or 1990s, when the Buckeyes offered a chance to be ranked No. 1. Younger fans should be more excited; Over the past 10 seasons OSU’s average preseason ranking has been No. 5, its final ranking is 4.5.

That is called progress. If Ohio State continues to exceed expectations this year, there is nowhere to go but down next season. But the Buckeye Nation happily accepts the deal.