Over a year later, Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard’s name has not changed.

It’s been over a year since city councilors and Ottawa residents petitioned the federal government to rename Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard, and one Indigenous elder says the lack of progress is “frustrating” and “ridiculous.”

Calls to remove the name of Canada’s first prime minister from the boulevard have renewed this month as people plan to march down the road in protest as well as in memory of children who have died forced to attend Canada’s boarding school system.

“No progress. Zero,” said Albert Dumont, Anishinabe Algonquian spiritual adviser of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg near Maniwaki, Quebec, who called on the federal government to rename the boulevard in June 2021 because of MacDonald’s role in centralizing and expanding the boarding school system.

“It’s very frustrating.”

The parkway is operated by the National Capital Commission (NCC), the Crown corporation that manages many roads, paths, parks, and other locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

It is a four-lane road that runs west of downtown Ottawa along the Ottawa River shoreline, formerly known as the Ottawa River Parkway and renamed after McDonald in 2012.

The Ottawa River is reflected in a sign for Sir John A. McDonald Boulevard in Ottawa on June 2, 2021. That same month, city council members and community members petitioned the NCC to rename the parkway, but this has yet to be done. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

“Macdonald was a heartless and cold-blooded politician. He really did his best to permanently erase part of the population of this country,” Dumont said.

Dumont said he spoke to an NCC employee last week who told him the process was “difficult.”

The NCC declined to be interviewed, but an emailed statement said its work “on the proposed SJAM Parkway name revision is ongoing.” The representative said that the NCC had updated its toponymy policy to include indigenous perspectives to reflect diversity in the region.

In an email received by the CBC from another interested Native earlier this summer, the NCC said it would eventually consult with the public on a request to rename the boulevard.

“An action plan has been developed to guide the work of the team and outline the approach to public consultation and Indigenous participation,” the NCC manager said in an email.

Dumont, Anishinabeg’s spiritual adviser, says he doesn’t see the need for a “long process” full of consultations and action plans about whether or not to rename the boulevard. (Holly Cotnam/CBC)

Dumont said he did not see the need for a “lengthy process” full of consultations and action plans on whether or not to rename the boulevard.

“It’s funny that they even say things like that,” Dumont said. “It just goes to show what white supremacy is… They obviously think that John A. MacDonald’s decision to commit genocide was the right one, and they agree that his name is on there.”

Dumont plans to walk the boulevard on the morning of September 30, National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, from the Canadian War Museum to Parkdale Avenue. He hopes that the 200 or so boarding school survivors and their families will join him.

Monique Manatch, an Algonquian loremaster from Lake Barriere, walks with Dumont and said the boulevard’s renaming is “vital.”

“McDonald should not be glorified. Not when he was the architect of cultural genocide,” Manach said. “I would like them to move faster on the name change.”

Pamela Naimark also plans to attend the walk and said the boulevard’s renaming is “such an easy act of reconciliation.”

“We can do better,” she said. “We can send a message as Canadians that we don’t honor this man… It’s not about guilt or blame.”

WATCH | Prof explains the movement by breaking away from some historical figures: According to the professor, many want to “look into the future” by renaming Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard. Duration 1:23 Weldon Coburn, who teaches Indigenous Studies at the University of Ottawa, says people are redefining which historical figures truly represent Canada, leading to the renaming of buildings and roads.

Weldon Coburn, who teaches Indigenous Studies at the University of Ottawa, said there has been “a lot of brooding” lately about Canada’s colonial past, with many feeling that MacDonald “is probably not the best figure to represent their ideals and vision.” for Canada.”

In recent years, statues of Macdonald have been removed from parks and city centers, and several schools around the country have decided or are considering removing Macdonald’s name from their institutions.

“I think it’s about time,” Coburn, an Algonquian representative from the Pikwakanagan tribe in Golden Lake, said of the Ottawa Boulevard name change.

Chief urges NCC to make public commitments

Kitigan head Zeebi Anishinabeg Dylan Whiteduck told the CBC that people from his community and Piwakanagan should meet with the NCC this week to discuss the request.

He hopes this will be the first of many meetings between the two countries.

Whiteduck says members of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg will meet with the NCC for the first time about renaming the boulevard this week. (Jean-Francois Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

“[Our] people have historically gathered along these borders [parkway]- he said. “That’s why we have to be involved in these discussions.”

Whiteduck said the NCC should make a public commitment to change Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway’s name and put it on its website.

“We remain a firm believer that the name should be changed,” he said, adding that he had written a formal letter to the NCC in the past and had not received a “favorable” response at the time.

March will take place despite NCC resistance: Elder

Dumont suggests calling the road Kichi Zibi Parkway, which means the Ottawa River in Anishinabe.

He said the September 30 peace march should put pressure on the NCC to quickly rename the boulevard, but more importantly, in memory of the children who suffered and died at boarding schools.

In early September, Dumont shared an email from the NCC saying that his group should not continue marching.

The NCC operations coordinator cites “logistical and health and safety reasons” as to why he cannot approve the group’s walk down the boulevard due to another large scale event taking place on Le Breton Flats next to that part of the boulevard , which Dumont plans to hold. move on.

The staff member offered to discuss alternative dates for the outing.

“NCC is not going to stop us,” Dumont said, calling his stance disrespectful. He plans to walk along September 30 Boulevard every year until it’s renamed.

“I am 72 years old and if I live to be 172 years old, I will do this every year.”