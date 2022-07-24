New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Age doesn’t matter to these Hollywood stars!

Lisa Rinna, Christie Brinkley, Bethenny Frankel and a few more celebrities continue to flaunt their stats and prove that confidence has no age limit.

Demi Moore, 59

Demi Moore, 59, isn’t shy about using her social media platforms to show off her figure. She recently teamed up with Andy Swimwear, a new line to help women feel confident no matter their age.

Demi Moore Explains Inspiration Behind First Swimsuit Collab: Women ‘Don’t Want To Look Motherly’

“As we get older, we’re changing this idea that women are inferior,” Moore said in an interview with People magazine. “We don’t want to look matriarchy or sexy.”

As Moore’s 60th birthday approaches in November, she tells the outlet that embracing her age is “liberating.”

“Not defined by a number and instead defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘OK, I’m going to be 60.’ Feel more alive and present than ever.”

Lisa Rinna, 59

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Add the chest Still sizzling in bikinis despite some negative comments on Instagram.

In May, Rinna, 59, defended Swedish model Paulina Porizkova, 57, on social media after an Instagram user called her “old and ugly” in her bikini post.

Rinna fired back at the negative comment, posting a picture of herself in a green bikini to her Instagram story and writing, “Paulina Porizkova posted a pic of herself in a bikini and got called old and ugly for doing it.”

‘Real Housewives’ star Lisa Rinna is emotional about her mother’s stroke

“I’m 58 and here I am ‘old and ugly’.”

The reality TV personality celebrated her 59th birthday on July 11 with bikini shots on Instagram. “Another trip around the sun. This is 59,” she captioned the pictures.

Christie Brinkley, 68

Christie Brinkley, 68, isn’t hanging up her bikini anytime soon.

In an April interview with Fox News Digital, the former Sports Illustrated model talked about why she shares pictures of herself in swimsuits.

Christie Brinkley Shares Throwback SI Swimsuit Pics, Thanks Magazine For Proving ‘Numbers Don’t Tell Us’

“I’m posting these pictures because I keep hearing from women my age, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about numbers,'” she said. “In the past, numbers meant anything. After 30, I remember people thinking you shouldn’t wear your hair past your shoulders or that you need your hemline to hold your kneecaps.”

Brinkley continued: “I’ve always found those rules too restrictive. Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But that’s like telling a gymnast she can’t fly if she’s over a certain age. That doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them off. If there’s something you really like about yourself, celebrate it. Don’t be controlled by those numbers.”

When asked if she had seen her appear in an SI swimsuit again, Brinkley replied, “Hmm, I doubt it.”

“I’ve been there, done that,” she said. “When I put my bathing suit back on, I also want to take a snorkel and go diving, see the fish.”

Bethenny Frankel, 51

former “The Real Housewives of New York City“51-year-old star Bethenny Frankel is obsessed with Instagram bikini selfies.

In June, the reality TV personality shared a personal message where she said she is happier now than she was in her 20s and 30s.

“Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail. I eat whatever I want but I never overeat. Run like a madman with endless energy… In my 20’s & 30’s I dieted & exercised. & “Heavier and less happy with my physical appearance,” she began.

“I have good skin but I’m saggy in places & thin, but not in remarkable muscle shape by anyone’s standards. I choose balance & happiness & doing the best I can. I don’t want to when I’m 90. Exercise more, that’s for sure.”

Frankel has previously been criticized online for being “too skinny”. In 2016, she appeared on the “Fortune Unfiltered” podcast, where she addressed hate.

“I think being skinny is a very validating thing. I think people are mad at you for it, or if they can say, ‘Well, she doesn’t eat and she works out every day,’ it makes them feel better – neither of which is true,” she said. “So the whole thin thing is a tricky situation.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.