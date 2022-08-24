Over 1.3 million immigration applications are still on the waiting list

Canada’s Minister of Immigration now predicts it will only take a few months longer than originally thought to get application waiting times back on track, even as the crisis in Ukraine and other “outside” events have exacerbated the backlog.

In January, Immigration Secretary Sean Fraser pledged to close the backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year. This was before Canada launched a massive response to the refugee crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and allowed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and their families to temporarily come to Canada to escape the war.

These efforts, combined with updates to outdated government technology, have resulted in longer waiting times for people wanting to come to Canada, Frazier said.

As of the end of July, approximately 1.3 million immigration applications in the system were taking longer than state service standards dictate. This is about 54% of all pending applications in the system.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Fraser said the department may need several additional months before all immigration flows return to normal processing times.

“Based on what we are looking at now, we should not be too far away from predicting a return to service standards for work and study permits by the end of this year, and I expect visitor visas to return to service standards within a few months of those. ‘ Frazier said.

According to him, this excludes any new international catastrophes.

New recruitment to eliminate backlogs

Fraser said that while dealing with backlogs and humanitarian crises, Canada’s immigration system is also facing unprecedented demand.

As of July 31, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has issued more than 349,000 new work permits this year, up from 199,000 for all of 2021.

The Canadian flag flies over the CD Howe Building in downtown Ottawa on January 21, 2022. The building houses the Office of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

At a press conference on Wednesday, Frazier announced that the Department of Immigration is in the midst of hiring to bring on 1,250 new employees by the end of the fall to deal with huge application processing delays and increased demand.

Fraser said the new employees have so far allowed the government to resume waiting for new applicants for the fast track permanent residence program, which is the main economic stream for new permanent residents of Canada.

“In the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be putting in place a number of new measures to help get workers here faster, make it easier for families to reunite with their loved ones, and keep us accountable by being transparent,” Fraser said at a press conference outside the Vancouver Convention Center.

The backlog was a growing concern shortly after the start of the pandemic, when medical restrictions made it difficult to cross borders and immigration slowed significantly.

At the end of last year, the government allocated $85 million to reduce waiting times. Another $187.3 million has been budgeted for the next five years in the 2022 budget.

In June, the prime minister announced that ministers would form a task force to address growing delays in immigration applications and other government services.