New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox Business host Kennedy warned on Friday’s “Outnumbered” that the violent protests that shut down Tomi Lahren’s speech at the University of New Mexico were a “bad vision” for the future. Lahren said the protesters “became violent” and that the lives of students attending her Turning Point USA event were “at risk.”

Dave Rubin Rips Schools’ Handling of ‘Woke’ Student Protests: ‘Prisoners Take Shelter’

Kennedy: If you have a problem with what Tomi Lahren is going to say in her speech, sit down, listen to it, write some notes. And then during the Q&A, ask her something, confront her there. but, These are incredibly fascist techniques Which they use to try to get people to change their behavior. That is exactly what they are doing. I don’t want to live in a world run by people like that. What would be your reaction if I said something that hurt you? Violent chaos every time Are you dealing with something that hurts your feelings? It is a bad vision of the future.

Check out the full discussion below: