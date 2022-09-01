New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Mets picked up a huge 2-1 victory over MLB’s top dog in the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Yes, Jacob deGrom is on the mound, but even the best sometimes need a little help.

In the seventh inning, Justin Turner turned on an 0-1, 100 mph fastball and drove it deep into center field. But Brandon Nimmo had a great jump that caught the eye the whole way.

Frustrated, he reached up, robbed Turner of the game-tying home run and crashed into a wall before letting out a loud scream.

“I know it’s hit hard right off the bat, so, my concern is to get back to the fence as quickly as I can…” Nimmo He told reporters after the game. “The timing was right, and everything worked out perfectly.”

Nimmo received a standing ovation after the game, plenty of high-fives from teammates and even received a heavy hand when he returned for his next at-bat.

Nimmo isn’t afraid to admit that much has been hyped about the catch.

“I need to start calming down, because I need to sleep at some point tonight,” he added.

“I still really enjoy it. It’s one of the best plays I’ve ever done.”

The exploit has already given deGrom a great start, but the box score is thanks to Nimmo. DeGrom tossed seven innings of one-run ball and struck out nine.

After the robbery, Edwin Diaz arrives to close the door with the help of Timmy Trumpet, the artist who plays the trumpets on the now-viral walk-out song “Norco.”

The Mets lead the NL East by three games over the Atlanta Braves.

New York and the Dodgers will play the rubber game of their three-game set on Thursday at 4:10 pm ET.