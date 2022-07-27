New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kansas will become the first state in the nation to vote on abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and out-of-state pro-choice groups and individuals are pouring in millions of dollars in donations. Vote that.

On Aug. 2, voters will cast ballots on the two constitutional amendments that will determine whether elected representatives have the ability to regulate abortion in Kansas, following a previous finding by the state Supreme Court. 1859 Kansas Constitution Grants a “natural right” to abortion.

Recent financial reports filed by Kansas for Constitutional Freedom (KCF), a group that bills itself as a “bipartisan coalition of reproductive rights advocates and affiliates,” revealed that the majority of donations were made in the fight to defeat the amendment. From individuals and groups outside of Kansas.

KCF’s financial report, filed with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission last week, showed that about 71% of the $6.54 million in donations it received came from out-of-state organizations. An estimated 29% of contributions are received from residents or groups in Kansas.

Notably, an estimated 22% Donations received by KCF from abortion providers or abortion lobbying organizations in and out of state.

“We are receiving broad support from 60+ Kansas clergy from multiple denominations and 30 other ministers who have spoken out against an amendment that would mandate government control over private medical decisions and take away the liberties of Kansans,” a KCF spokesperson shared with Fox News Digital.

Additionally, KCF shared with Fox News Digital that nearly 5,000 contributions were received from 80 of Kansas’ 105 counties, totaling $488,392.

Among the largest donations KCF received were $1.38 million from the SixteenThirty Fund and $850,000 from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Planned Parenthood is an advocacy arm for Great Plains Votes, Kansas Planned Parenthood Great Plains Also donated more than $490,000.

Value Them Both (VTB), a coalition in direct opposition to KCF that is urging Kansans to vote yes on the amendment, also filed a financial report with the Kansas Government Ethics Commission last week. According to that report, most of the donations VTB received came from Kansas residents and organizations.

Of the $4.66 million given to VTB, less than 1% of donations received by the group came from outside the state, the report revealed.

Notably, VTB has received at least one contribution of more than $1 million from a single organization. Other significant contributions received by VTB came from religious groups, mostly Catholic institutions in the state. The Archdiocese of Kansas City contributed $2.1 million, while the Catholic Diocese of Wichita contributed $300,000.

Value Them Both has always said that Kansans do not support the left’s radical national abortion agenda,” said Mackenzie Haddix, deputy communications director for the Value Them Both coalition. “KCF’s out-of-state donations speak for themselves and indicate that Kansas voters do not want unrestricted abortion in our state.”

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court The ban was lifted In a 6-1 decision on surgical abortions, the state constitution protects women’s choice to participate in the procedure as a “right.”

The high court ruled that the state constitution included language from the Declaration of Independence that recognized that certain rights pre-empted the nation. The Court held that the Declaration’s “inherent, inalienable rights”, “personal autonomy” and therefore abortion are protected.