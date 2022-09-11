Out-of-control wildfires in British Columbia lead to evacuation orders, warnings and smoky skies

As smoky skies fill much of BC’s Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley, 191 wildfires continue to burn across the province, resulting in hundreds of evacuation warnings as well as evacuation orders in the Peace Region.

Currently, five active wildfires are considered prominent: the Flood Falls Trail and Heather Lake wildfires at the Coastal Fire Center; the Fry Creek Wildfire at the Southeast Fire Center; and wildfires at Battleship Mountain and Burhole Lake at Prince George’s Fire Center.

Air quality advisories have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke in British Columbia and the United States.

Evacuation order for Laidlaw, British Columbia

On Sunday, the Fraser Valley Regional District released evacuation order to several properties in Laidlaw due to a nearby wildfire on the Flood Falls trail.

Laidlaw is a small unincorporated community along Highway 1 west of Hope.

Four houses on the south side of the highway received evacuation orders.

“Due to heat, dryness and gusty winds, there is an increase in fire risk, leading to a high risk of fire,” the county said in a statement.

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire has now grown to 4.58 square kilometers and prompted the Hope area and Fraser Valley Regional District announce an evacuation.

Residents must collect all essentials, including medicines and important documents, fill the gas tanks of their vehicles, arrange for potential housing, and implement a plan to move livestock safely, the county said.

Residents can reduce the risk of fires around their home by keeping firewood away from their home; cleaning debris from roofs; the length of the grass should not exceed 10 centimeters; removal of flammable devices such as barbecues; and clearing leaves from below decks, balconies and patios, the report said.

Evacuation order from Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia

An evacuation order was released on Saturday to the municipality of Hudson Hope, located southwest of Fort St. John in Peace.

A wildfire on Mount Linkor that has engulfed 240 square kilometers is spiraling out of control about 50 kilometers west of a community of about 850 people.

“We’re trying to get as many people out of this area as we can,” Mayor Dave Heiberg said.

“Fire is very aggressive. He doesn’t want to be tamed.”

50 km west of Hudson Hope, British Columbia, a wildfire rages on Mount Battleship Mountain. (British Columbia Wildfire Service)

Peace River Regional also issued an evacuation order for properties outside of Hudson Hope, in electoral districts B and E.

A reception center has been opened in the Fort. Saint John and on social media, residents of nearby communities offered support, shelter, and a place to store their livestock.

More than 65 firefighters, 12 helicopters and 16 heavy vehicles are fighting the fire, first discovered on August 30.

BC Wildfire information officer Shannon Street says the fire on the battleship has intensified significantly over the past 48 hours.

“There is no real end in sight to precipitation forecasts, so we expect this increase to continue,” she said, adding that the summer season has been very dry and recent temperatures have been above the seasonal average.

“During the daytime, we don’t get the cooler September temperatures that we usually get.”

Crews are busy installing sprinklers to protect structures such as the WAC Bennett dam and the Hudson’s Hope community, she says.

Evacuation warnings remain for Eastgate

The small community of Eastgate, near Manning Provincial Park in southern British Columbia, is still alive. evacuation alert because of the Heather Lake fire, which is burning about five kilometers south of the Manning Park resort.

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property if deemed necessary,” said Sean Weisler, Okanagan-Similkamin Regional Director of Emergency Management.

At present, the fire area has increased to 86.63 square meters. km, and is being fought by both Canadian and US wildfire agencies as the fire spread across the international border.

A wildfire at Lake Heather triggered an evacuation warning for Eastgate, British Columbia and parts of Manning Provincial Park in southern British Columbia. (British Columbia Wildfire Service)

Smokey skies warning

In Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria, skies turned gray from wildfire smoke.

A fire at a wood processing plant in Vancouver is also contributing to deteriorating air quality in many municipalities, including Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Surrey and Coquitlam, Metro Vancouver reports.

It issued an air quality warning warning of high concentrations of fine particulate matter. It says poor air quality is expected to continue over the weekend.

Skies in Victoria turned orange and gray on Saturday as wildfire smoke from across British Columbia swept the south coast. (Georgie Smith/CBC News)

Metro Vancouver says fine particulate matter refers to solid or liquid droplets that can easily enter a room due to their small size.

People are advised to delay or reduce outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing is uncomfortable, including for children and pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions such as lung disease, asthma, and diabetes.

Metro Vancouver says air conditioning can help reduce pollution, and public buildings like libraries can provide a haven in some communities.