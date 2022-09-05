Out of control wildfire near Jasper, Altama, grows to 8,000 hectares: Parks Canada

The wildfire in Jasper National Park has expanded to more than 8,000 hectares as of Monday morning, according to Parks Canada.

Warm, dry and windy weather on Sunday contributed to the fire on Mount Chetamon in the east ahead of overnight rain, according to the agency’s social media posts.

A lightning strike on September 1 caused a fire that increased from 400 hectares on Saturday to 1,500 hectares on Sunday.

Katie Ellsworth, a Parks Canada fire officer, said Monday the fire poses no threat to the city of Jasper, about 360 kilometers west of Edmonton.

According to Ellsworth, the fire occurred about 15 km north of the city.

“We were really challenged by the rugged and difficult terrain,” Ellsworth said of the Chetamon area.

“Significant smoke makes it difficult to work with buckets and makes it difficult to access some of these large water resources, such as water tanks from our partners in Alberta,” she said.

The agency said Parks Canada firefighters will fly over the area on Monday to assess whether rain has affected the fire. Power went out again in Jasper early Monday morning after a brief outage was restored on Sunday evening, fire officials said.

As of Sunday, eight helicopters flew over the fire to drop water on the flames; The agency said firefighters and personnel at 77 Parks Canada, as well as other pilots and contractors, were working to prevent the fire from spreading to high-risk areas.

The heatwave that swept across much of Alberta last week hasn’t helped with conditions.

The agency’s top priority is protecting critical infrastructure and adding helicopters to the firefighting effort, officials said. This includes the protection of culturally significant sites such as Moberly Manor, which is part of Métis history.

The fire spread to the Atco, TransMountain and Canadian National Railway lines, officials said.

Parks of Canada Snaring and Celestine Lake Roads closed and surrounding areas, including nearby campsites, to ensure public safety during fire operations.

The agency also restricted planes from taking off and landing at Jasper’s airstrip, citing public safety.

The wildfire raging about 15km north of Jasper does not pose a danger to the public, officials said. (Presented by Steve Campbell)

Fire spreads to Jasper, Alta, power unit.

Before Jasper went out of power Sunday night, Alberta Emergency Alert Services advised residents prepare for a possible power outage including refueling your car’s fuel tank as gas stations rely on electricity.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, who held a joint press conference with fire officials on Sunday, urged residents and people visiting the area to comply with restrictions and other recommendations and closures.

Ireland also urged residents to make sure their mobile phone batteries are charged.

“Our message is still about preparation,” Ireland said.

No evacuation order was issued.

The municipality has been working with Atco and Parks Canada in the event of a power outage.

Amanda Mattern, regional manager for Atco Electric, said on Monday that the electric utility has switched to emergency power generation for critical facilities such as a hospital, fire department and municipal crisis center. In the coming days, Atco will try to connect electricity to homes and businesses.

It’s sad to see the forest 🔥 on fire in Jasper National Park. They try their best to put it out. #jasper #fires #wildfires #canada #alberta #sad #devastating #🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2fDPetsOSt –@YEGHugo

Ireland did not anticipate the need for an evacuation as of Sunday afternoon. But ultimately, new visitors may be banned from entering Jasper and resources may need to be devoted to helping people who are currently visiting exit the community, he said.

Hugo Sanchez, an Edmonton resident who visited the area, said the entire mountain seemed to be on fire.

“It’s terrible to see all this fire,” Sanchez told CBC News. “[Crews] trying to post. They can’t – but you can see they’re trying their best.”

Air quality statement released

Environment Canada released special air quality statement in the Jasper National Park area on Monday morning as wildfire smoke continues to degrade air quality and reduce visibility.

People may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath, the statement said, adding that children, the elderly and those with heart or lung conditions are particularly at risk.

Environment Canada is advising people in the area to take precautions to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.