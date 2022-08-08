Out-of-control fires keep Newfoundland cities on edge as crisis moves into week three

Two major wildfires in central Newfoundland near the Bay d’Espoire and Paradise Lake highways were still uncontrollable on Monday morning after intensifying significantly over the weekend.

A state of emergency was declared in the Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishops Falls and Connaigre Peninsula areas on Saturday evening, and was extended to the Botwood area on Sunday. Prime Minister Andrew Fury asked residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

The Bay d’Espoir Highway, which connects the Connagre Peninsula on the south coast of Newfoundland with the rest of the island, remains closed and will remain so until further notice.

While officials thought the fires would merge and become one over the weekend, Jeff Motti, the province’s wildfire watchman, said that was not expected on Monday.

According to remote sensing technology, Motti said the fire area in Paradise Lake is estimated at 6,614 hectares and in Espoire Bay about 5,273 hectares.

In an interview on Monday morning, he said it was too early to tell if the fires intensified overnight.

Motti said the fires still emit open flames and thick smoke, making it difficult to put out the fires.

“Even with the water bombers, there was too much smoke to handle yesterday’s fires safely,” Motti told CBC. Newfoundland Morning.

A family waits in Bishop’s Falls with Salvation Army rescue volunteers looking for a clear window to pass on the Bay d’Espoire Highway. (Danny Arceno/CBC)

Motti said there is some positive news as temperatures at the site are expected to be lower on Monday, around 23 degrees Celsius, and winds are expected to ease and change direction, blowing from the northwest on Monday afternoon.

Motti said more favorable weather conditions are expected to carry smoke away from Grand Falls Windsor and Gander and further into eastern Newfoundland.

“So those communities that have been smoking lately, hopefully get a little breather today,” he said.

“I hope to get good results”

Motti said there were eight water bombers, two bird planes and air attack officers who would watch the fire, ready to put out the flames.

“So once we can tackle this fire, we hopefully make good progress,” Motti said.

Meanwhile, Motti said the Paradise Lake fire was close to power lines and jumped over one of the lines but did not disrupt power.

He said they were using the area around another power line south of Grand Falls Windsor to create a firebreak. He said bulldozers were working along the 30-meter-wide power line to dig and create a gap in the vegetation to stop the fire from spreading.

“They will create a 90-meter fire strip. So we are making big, big progress on that,” he said.

Charred trees and vegetation along sections of the Bay d’Espoire Highway after a large wildfire broke out in the area, cutting off the highway. (Presented by Alisha Jo)

Motti said Parks Canada is also taking part in prescribed burning to make firebreaks more effective.

“We have a lot of different strategies between ground and air crews, prescribed firebreaks and firebreaks that we use to protect communities from these fires.”

Air quality warnings

Meanwhile, Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney said the weather will play a major role in how the fires perform over the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement from Gander to the Bonavista Peninsula as wildfire smoke reduces air quality.

WATCH | Prime Minister Andrew Fury is urging residents of cities near uncontrolled fires to prepare for possible evacuations: A state of emergency has been declared in the Netherlands due to the worst wildfire situation since 1961. Duration 1:56 Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a state of emergency in what Prime Minister Andrew Fury called the province’s worst wildfire situation since 1961.

“Fortunately, the wind is much lighter today, so it’s generally good for firefighters,” Barney said.

He said wind gusts would be between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour, but in dry conditions they could still cause erratic fire behavior.

Meanwhile, Barney is anticipating rain that could hit the entire province on Tuesday. However, the heaviest rainfall – between 15 and 25 millimeters – is expected over the southern half of the island and towards the Avalon Peninsula, while only 5 to 10 millimeters of rain is forecast in areas where fires are burning.

“Small sums for the center, but it will certainly help,” said Barney.

Although Fury urged people near the fire to be on standby, as of Monday morning, no evacuation had been ordered.

The bus is evacuating people from Grand Falls Windsor who are concerned about possible poor air quality due to wildfires in central Newfoundland at 11 a.m. PT. According to statement on city website, the bus will take passengers to an evacuation shelter operated by the provincial government in Deer Lake. There are pickup points at Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium and at Windsor Stadium.

In Bishops Falls, residents who want to leave the area due to possible smoke and poor air quality can meet at the Salvation Army Church or call the city office if they need transportation to the church. The city is asking residents to pack essentials such as cash, prescription drugs, eyeglasses, a change of clothes and personal items.

People wishing to leave the area must arrive at muster sites by 10:00 a.m. ET, and anyone requiring transportation should contact the fire department, according to the statement.