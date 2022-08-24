Ousted Florida data scientist Rebeccah Jones wins House primary, Rep. Will face Matt Getz

Rebecca Jones said she was fired from the Florida Department of Health in 2020 for not falsifying COVID-19 data. State officials said she was fired for insubordination.

Jones won a majority of votes in her US House primary despite a brief disqualification, which she appealed.

He is now the current Rep. for a US House seat. Lines up to face Matt Getz.

An ousted data scientist from Florida who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate the COVID-19 numbers and emerged as a critic of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the pandemic won a U.S. House primary race and Rep. Will challenge Matt Gaetz, one of former President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters, for a congressional seat.

Rebecca Jones won Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Northwest Florida’s 1st Congressional District, creating a chance to unseat incumbent Gaetz, who has represented the district since 2017.

Jones was kept in the public eye during the early stages of the pandemic after she was fired from her position at the Florida Department of Public Health.

The Democratic nominee said she was fired for speaking out about the state’s manipulation of Covid-19 data, while state officials said she was fired for insubordination.

Tuesday marks her first successful foray into electoral politics.

Who is Rebecca Jones? Data scientists rose to fame early in the pandemic

Jones worked as a data scientist who helped build the state’s COVID-19 dashboard as it navigated the early months of the pandemic in 2020. She was fired from her post in May of that year after she refused to deal with COVID-19. Data to support governor’s plans to reopen state

State officials raid Rebecca Jones’ home

Her shooting and altercation with DeSantis had a dramatic effect in December 2020, when state law enforcement officials raided her Tallahassee, Florida home to execute a search warrant. They confiscated his computer hardware.

Jones captured the discovery on video and posted it on social media, where it went viral. The raid caused an uproar among those who saw her as a persecuted dissident of the DeSantis administration.

A month later, she was indicted on a felony charge accusing her of illegally accessing state computer systems to send a mass text message using the state’s emergency alert system to more than 1,700 people calling for state employees to speak on COVID-19. Charges are still pending.

Jones has denied any wrongdoing.

A state investigative report released earlier this year found no evidence that officials tried to manipulate coronavirus data as alleged by Jones. She and her legal team refuted the investigation’s findings in documents obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, part of the USA Today Network.

Jones also faces a pending misdemeanor charge of cyberstalking from a little-reported incident prior to his work on Covid-19 that many of Jones’ critics have used to attack his credibility.

Initial hopes were almost dashed

Her congressional bid looked like it might be over just weeks ago. A judge disqualified her from running because she did not meet the party’s registration requirements.

Her Democratic opponent, Peggy Schiller, filed suit alleging that Jones was registered “unaffiliated” for a crucial two-month period while she lived in Maryland.

Jones appealed and was allowed back into the race. She won over 62% of the votes.

Showdown Vs. Rap. Getz

Jones had intended to run as an unaffiliated candidate, but a new Florida law required her to run under her registered party.

“I wanted to run as a Democrat, but I’m not running on a party platform,” Jones told the Pensacola News-Journal, part of the USA Today Network, in February. “I’m not running on Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden. I’ve taken a lot of heat, actually, from my own party, for criticizing Joe Biden, especially on the Covid response and the defeat in Afghanistan.”

“I’m the only one who can win this against a Republican, Gaetz or otherwise, and I’m certainly the only one who has taken on the GOP in the state and defeated them,” Jones said at the time.

Unsettling Getz in a traditionally red district is expected to be a steep task. The Republican congressman won a quick primary on Tuesday. But it faces legal troubles and scandals of its own. Getz has been under federal investigation since last year over allegations he slept with a minor.

