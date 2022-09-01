Our top 25 picks (plus some bold predictions) for Week 1 in college football.

It’s time for college football to have a great time. While the games in Week 0 serve as an appetizer, the official start of the college football season comes in Week 1 with a full schedule.

And the main course is as good as you can script it: no. 2 Ohio State hosting no. 5 Notre Dame. It’s a matchup of two sports’ elite programs that have won multiple national championships and have Heisman Trophy winners. As an added bonus, former Buckeyes player Marcus Freeman returns to Columbus as he begins his first full season as coach of the Fighting Irish.

No. 3 Georgia and no. 12 Oregon will face Atlanta in the other major matchup. This game has a similar storyline as former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is now the Ducks coach. It’s a big chance for Oregon to plant the flag for the Pac-12, but the Bulldogs hope to start their title defense off on the right foot.

No. 22 Cincinnati and no. 23 Arkansas and other ranked showdown over the weekend. The Razorbacks will be looking to build on their nine-win season last year. The Bearcats have other ideas after a run to the College Football Playoff.

It will definitely be an amazing weekend of action. Check out our Week 1 predictions.

Week 1 college football bold predictions

Scooby Axon

As the season of the chalk gets off to a hot start and the schedule is full of questionable matchups throughout, here’s something that isn’t really bold. Upsets fuel college football, but not a single Top 25 team will lose to an unranked opponent this weekend. There will also be no FCS vs. FBS upsets.

Jace Evans

Florida will enter the 2022 season at No. 8 would be the first big upset to eliminate Utah. A lot was under-estimated from the Gators this year – a lot less in my opinion. It’s still Florida, and there’s still plenty of talent here for Billy Napier to work with in his first season. Quarterback Anthony Richardson could become a star in the SEC, and this game could serve as his breakout. Plus, Florida will have a major home-field advantage — “The Swamp” sounds unpleasant in early September.

Paul Myrberg

Cincinnati upset Arkansas to regain front-runner status in the American and the (very) early race for the New Year’s Six. Given the Bearcats’ losses, including quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Ahmed Gardner, projections going into the opener had UC playing better football in the second half of the year and still contending for the top 25. A win against a power five opponents from the SEC have shaken it up and shows the program’s staying power under Luke Fickell.

Eric Smith

Week 1 will have a shocker and it’s coming from the Lone Star State. Texas-San Antonio No. Hosting 25 Houston, the Cougars are an advanced pick to reach New Year’s Six. But it’s the Roadrunners who get a significant boost to their resume with a big win led by quarterback Frank Harris.

Eddie Timanas

The financial reality of college football dictates that teams from major conferences rarely have to leave home to play opponents from outside the Power Five leagues, as we explored earlier this week in our annual look at guaranteed games. But interestingly, two ACC schools from North Carolina’s famous Triangle region are doing the same thing this weekend, hitting the road to play in-state rivals.

Which one loses? Maybe not NC State, which will head to the coast to face East Carolina. The Wolfpack brings a 13th ranking and an extremely talented team to Greenville.

It’s North Carolina making a risky road trip, heading west to meet the Appalachian state. The Tar Heels were able to get a Week 0 tune-up against a lesser Florida A&M squad. The Mountaineers also experienced QB Chase Bryce and have talented running backs to lead the offense. Oh, and App State knocked off the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in 2019, so this year’s version won’t be believable.

Dawn clouds

There was a lot of hype about North Carolina State coming into the season — a lot, really. And when that happens, history suggests that disappointment is just around the corner. Wolfpack didn’t have to wait long for the air to come out of the balloon. Opening on the road against East Carolina is a huge trap game and the Pirates will be up for the challenge. Mike Houston, a great coach, finally got East Carolina going in the right direction last year, going 7-5. I expect the Pirates to make another leap this season, and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is a tough place to play. ECU knocked off a lot of ACC teams in its heyday and I think they are right on the verge of getting back to that level.

Week 1 Crew Picks

