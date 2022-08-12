type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Our predicted lineups for the weekend
SportsFOOTBALL

Our predicted lineups for the weekend

By printveela editor

-

5
0
Arsenal – Leicester

Saturday 3pm Location Emirates Stadium Last season Arsenal 2 Leicester 0

referee Darren England Last season G15 Y60 R1 4.06 cards/game

Chances H 1-2 A 6-1 D 37-10

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Arsenal

Subscriptions from Turner, Runarsson, Bellerin, Tierney, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Elneni, Maitland-Niles, Scallop, Pepe, Nketiah, Marquinhos

Doubtful Nobody

injured Nelson (knocking, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y2R0

The form Tue

Top scorer Martinelli 1

Leicester

Subscriptions from Iversen, Stolarczyk, Albrighton, Westergaard, Sojunku, Thomas
Sumare, Briebook, Praet, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka

Doubtful Fofana (muzzle), Perez (illness)

injured Barnes (knee, August 27), Bertrand (knee, September), Pereira (Achilles, January)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form D

top scorers Castagne, Dewsbury Hall 1

Aston Villa – Everton

Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location Villa Park Last season Aston Villa 3 Everton 0

referee Michael Oliver This season G1 Y1 R0 1 card/game

Chances B 13-15 A 4-1 D 11-4

Aston Villa - Everton
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Aston Villa

Subscriptions from Olsen, Marshall, Mings, Young, Chambers, Augustinsson, Feeney, Kesler, Hayden, Krisen, Iroegbunam, Samson, Buendia, Nakamba, Ramsey, El Ghazi, Traore, Ings, Archer, Davis

Doubtful Nobody

injured house (knee, sept)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form l

Top scorer n/a

Everton

Subscriptions from Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Nkunku, Vinagre, Onana, Allan, Davis, Alli, Gbamine, Gray, Warrington, Welch, Mills

Doubtful Begovic (sports training), Coleman (groin), Davis (sports training)

injured Gomez (August 20), Mina (ankle, September), Calvert-Lewin (knee, September), Godfrey (leg, December), Townsend (knee, January)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form l

Top scorer n/a

Brentford vs Manchester United

Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Brentford Community Stadium Last season Brentford 1 Manchester United 3

referee Stuart Attwell Last season G20 Y70 R1 3.55 cards/game

Chances N 3-1 A Eveny N 27-10

Brentford vs Manchester United
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

brentford

Subscriptions from Strakosha, Stevens, Rörslev, Good, Sorensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Peart-Harris, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Lewis-Potter, Dervisoglu, Goddos

Doubtful Nobody

injured Ayer (thigh, Aug 20), Canos (thigh, Aug 20), Pinnock (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form D

top scorers Dasilva, Tony 1

Manchester United

Subscriptions from Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Malasia, Martinez, Garner, Van de Beek, Bayi, Hannibal, Elanga, Garnacho, Fred

Doubtful Nobody

injured Martial (hamstring, September), Lindelöf (match fitness, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y4R0

The form l

Top scorer n/a

Brighton – Newcastle

Saturday 3pm Location Amex Stadium Last season Brighton 1 Newcastle 1

referee Graham Scott Last season G12 Y40 R1 3.42 cards/game

Chances B 20-13 A 28-13 D 12-5

Brighton - Newcastle
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Brighton

Subscriptions from Sherpen, Steele, McGill, Lampty, Colville, Mopay, Alzate, Vine, Entsiso, Undav, Mitoma, Clark, Van Heck, Kozlowski, Mwepu, Andone, Ferguson

Doubtful Nobody

injured Moder (knee, February)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y1R0

The form Tue

Top scorer Gross 2

Newcastle

Subscriptions from Dubravka, Darlow, Botman, Dammett, Lascelles, Murphy, Ritchie, Fraser, Anderson, Longstaff, Wood, Manquillo, Watts, Gillespie

Doubtful Manquillo (groin), Lascelles (hamstring)

injured Fernandez (calves, Aug 21), Lewis (calves, Aug 21), Kraft (hamstring, Aug 21), Shelvey (hamstring, Dec)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form Tue

top scorers Ball, Wilson 1

Chelsea at Tottenham

Sunday 16:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Stamford Bridge Last season Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0

referee Anthony Taylor This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game

Chances B 25-19 A 23-10 D 13-5

Chelsea at Tottenham
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Chelsea

Subscriptions from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukvuemeka, Cucurella, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Alonso

Doubtful Nobody

injured Nobody

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y2R0

The form Tue

Top scorer Jorginho 1

Tottenham

Subscriptions from Forster, Austin, Emerson, Spence, Perisic, Sanchez, Davis, Tanganga, Byssuma, Sarr, Lucas, Gil

Doubtful Nobody

injured Skipp (foot, August 28)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form Tue

Top scorer Dyer, Kulushevsky 1

Liverpool – Crystal Palace

Monday 8 pm Sky Sports Premier League Location Enfield Last season Liverpool 3 Crystal Palace 0

referee Paul Tierney This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game

Chances H 2-9 A 17-1 H 6-1

Liverpool - Crystal Palace
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Liverpool

Subscriptions from Adrian, Ramsey, Tsimikas, Gomez, Baicetic, Van den Bergh, Phillips, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Carvalho

Doubtful Tsimikas (match fitness)

injured Jota (thigh, August 22), Kelleher (groin, August 22), Jones (calves, August 27), Thiago (hamstring, September 10), Konate (knee, September), Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form D

top scorers Nunez, Salah 1

crystal palace

Subscriptions from Johnston, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Abioway, Riedewald, Plunge, Richards

Doubtful Nobody

injured Oliz (ankle, August 27), MacArthur (groin, August 30), Butland (arm, September), Ferguson (foot, December), Tomkins (kick, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y1R0

The form l

Top scorer n/a

Manchester City – Bournemouth

Saturday 3pm Location Etihad Stadium Last season n/a

Referee David Kut Last season G20 Y93 R2 4.75 cards/game

Chances H 1-10 A 41-1 D 13-1

Manchester City – Bournemouth
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Manchester

Subscriptions from Ortega, Carson, Palmer, Silva, Alvarez, Gundogan, Mbete, Wilson-Ebrand, Stones, Lewis

Doubtful Palmer (ft)

injured Laporte (knee, September), Phillips (kick, September)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y1R0

The form Tue

Top scorer Haaland 2

Bournemouth

Subscriptions from Neto, Dennis, Marcondes, Stacy, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Hill, Saydie, Hill, Christy, Anthony, Lowe

Doubtful Nobody

injured Fredericks (shins, August 27), Rothwell (hamstring, September), Brooks (athletic training, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form Tue

top scorers Lerma, Moore 1

Nottingham Forest – West Ham

Sunday 14:00 Sky Sports Premier League Location City Ground Last season n/a

referee Robert Jones This season G1 Y2 R0 2 cards/game

Chances H 17-5 A Evens D 11-4

Nottingham Forest - West Ham
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Nottingham Forest

Subscriptions from Smith, Hennessy, So, Larriea, Surridge, Maiten, Cafu, Yates, Lolly, Da Costa, Taylor, Biancone, O’Brien, Cook

Doubtful Yeats (knee)

injured Richards (calf, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form l

Top scorer n/a

West Ham

Subscriptions from Areola, Trott, Randolph, Scamacca, Lanzini, Vlašić, Downes, Ogbonna, Cardoso, Odubeko, Ashby, Coventry, Johnson, Dawson, Cornet

Doubtful Dawson (thigh), Fabiansky (thigh)

injured Ogbonna (match fitness, August 28), Agerd (ankle, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form l

Top scorer n/a

Southampton – Leeds

Saturday 3pm Location St. Mary’s Stadium Last season Southampton 1 Leeds 0

Referee Tony Harrington Last season G3 Y7 R0 2.33 cards/game

Chances W 5-4 A 9-4 D 13-5

Southampton - Leeds
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Southampton

Subscriptions from McCarthy, Caballero, Stephens, Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Mara, Genepo, Elyunussi, Diallo, Fox, Simeu, Bella-Kotchap

Doubtful Nobody

injured Livramento (knee, Jan), Walcott (match fitness, unknown), Llanco (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form l

Top scorer Ward Prowse 1

Leeds

Subscriptions from Claesson, Christie, Klich, Drameh, Gelhardt, Summerville, Costa, Poveda, Perkins, Cooper, Sinisterra, Forshaw

Doubtful Nobody

injured Firpo (knee, August 30), Dallas (hamstring, January), Ayling (knee, September)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y2R0

The form Tue

Top scorer Rodrigo 1

Wolves in Fulham

Saturday 3pm Location Molinet Last season n/a

referee John Brooks Last season G4 Y21 R0 5.25 cards/game

Chances V 17-12 A 23-10 D 12-5

Wolves in Fulham
Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Wolves

Subscriptions from Sarkic, Campbell, Smith, Pain, Mosquera, Toti, Griffiths, Ronan, Hodge, Kundle, Good, Hwang, Gedes, Traore, Semedo

Doubtful Traore (hamstring), Semedo (hamstring)

injured Jimenez (knee, sen), Chiquinho (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form l

Top scorer n/a

Fulham

Subscriptions from Leno, Gazzaniga, Duffy, Solomon, Cairney, Muniz, François, Mbabu, Diop, Chalobah, Brian, Robinson

Doubtful Brian (arm)

injured Wilson (knee, October), Solomon (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y2R0

The form D

Top scorer Mitrovic 2

