Our predicted lineups for the weekend

Arsenal – Leicester
Saturday 3pm Location Emirates Stadium Last season Arsenal 2 Leicester 0
referee Darren England Last season G15 Y60 R1 4.06 cards/game
Chances H 1-2 A 6-1 D 37-10
Arsenal
Subscriptions from Turner, Runarsson, Bellerin, Tierney, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Elneni, Maitland-Niles, Scallop, Pepe, Nketiah, Marquinhos
Doubtful Nobody
injured Nelson (knocking, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y2R0
The form Tue
Top scorer Martinelli 1
Leicester
Subscriptions from Iversen, Stolarczyk, Albrighton, Westergaard, Sojunku, Thomas
Sumare, Briebook, Praet, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka
Doubtful Fofana (muzzle), Perez (illness)
injured Barnes (knee, August 27), Bertrand (knee, September), Pereira (Achilles, January)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form D
top scorers Castagne, Dewsbury Hall 1
Aston Villa – Everton
Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location Villa Park Last season Aston Villa 3 Everton 0
referee Michael Oliver This season G1 Y1 R0 1 card/game
Chances B 13-15 A 4-1 D 11-4
Aston Villa
Subscriptions from Olsen, Marshall, Mings, Young, Chambers, Augustinsson, Feeney, Kesler, Hayden, Krisen, Iroegbunam, Samson, Buendia, Nakamba, Ramsey, El Ghazi, Traore, Ings, Archer, Davis
Doubtful Nobody
injured house (knee, sept)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form l
Top scorer n/a
Everton
Subscriptions from Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Nkunku, Vinagre, Onana, Allan, Davis, Alli, Gbamine, Gray, Warrington, Welch, Mills
Doubtful Begovic (sports training), Coleman (groin), Davis (sports training)
injured Gomez (August 20), Mina (ankle, September), Calvert-Lewin (knee, September), Godfrey (leg, December), Townsend (knee, January)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form l
Top scorer n/a
Brentford vs Manchester United
Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Brentford Community Stadium Last season Brentford 1 Manchester United 3
referee Stuart Attwell Last season G20 Y70 R1 3.55 cards/game
Chances N 3-1 A Eveny N 27-10
brentford
Subscriptions from Strakosha, Stevens, Rörslev, Good, Sorensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Peart-Harris, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Lewis-Potter, Dervisoglu, Goddos
Doubtful Nobody
injured Ayer (thigh, Aug 20), Canos (thigh, Aug 20), Pinnock (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form D
top scorers Dasilva, Tony 1
Manchester United
Subscriptions from Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Malasia, Martinez, Garner, Van de Beek, Bayi, Hannibal, Elanga, Garnacho, Fred
Doubtful Nobody
injured Martial (hamstring, September), Lindelöf (match fitness, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y4R0
The form l
Top scorer n/a
Brighton – Newcastle
Saturday 3pm Location Amex Stadium Last season Brighton 1 Newcastle 1
referee Graham Scott Last season G12 Y40 R1 3.42 cards/game
Chances B 20-13 A 28-13 D 12-5
Brighton
Subscriptions from Sherpen, Steele, McGill, Lampty, Colville, Mopay, Alzate, Vine, Entsiso, Undav, Mitoma, Clark, Van Heck, Kozlowski, Mwepu, Andone, Ferguson
Doubtful Nobody
injured Moder (knee, February)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y1R0
The form Tue
Top scorer Gross 2
Newcastle
Subscriptions from Dubravka, Darlow, Botman, Dammett, Lascelles, Murphy, Ritchie, Fraser, Anderson, Longstaff, Wood, Manquillo, Watts, Gillespie
Doubtful Manquillo (groin), Lascelles (hamstring)
injured Fernandez (calves, Aug 21), Lewis (calves, Aug 21), Kraft (hamstring, Aug 21), Shelvey (hamstring, Dec)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form Tue
top scorers Ball, Wilson 1
Chelsea at Tottenham
Sunday 16:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Stamford Bridge Last season Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0
referee Anthony Taylor This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game
Chances B 25-19 A 23-10 D 13-5
Chelsea
Subscriptions from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukvuemeka, Cucurella, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Alonso
Doubtful Nobody
injured Nobody
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y2R0
The form Tue
Top scorer Jorginho 1
Tottenham
Subscriptions from Forster, Austin, Emerson, Spence, Perisic, Sanchez, Davis, Tanganga, Byssuma, Sarr, Lucas, Gil
Doubtful Nobody
injured Skipp (foot, August 28)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form Tue
Top scorer Dyer, Kulushevsky 1
Liverpool – Crystal Palace
Monday 8 pm Sky Sports Premier League Location Enfield Last season Liverpool 3 Crystal Palace 0
referee Paul Tierney This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game
Chances H 2-9 A 17-1 H 6-1
Liverpool
Subscriptions from Adrian, Ramsey, Tsimikas, Gomez, Baicetic, Van den Bergh, Phillips, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Carvalho
Doubtful Tsimikas (match fitness)
injured Jota (thigh, August 22), Kelleher (groin, August 22), Jones (calves, August 27), Thiago (hamstring, September 10), Konate (knee, September), Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form D
top scorers Nunez, Salah 1
crystal palace
Subscriptions from Johnston, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Abioway, Riedewald, Plunge, Richards
Doubtful Nobody
injured Oliz (ankle, August 27), MacArthur (groin, August 30), Butland (arm, September), Ferguson (foot, December), Tomkins (kick, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y1R0
The form l
Top scorer n/a
Manchester City – Bournemouth
Saturday 3pm Location Etihad Stadium Last season n/a
Referee David Kut Last season G20 Y93 R2 4.75 cards/game
Chances H 1-10 A 41-1 D 13-1
Manchester
Subscriptions from Ortega, Carson, Palmer, Silva, Alvarez, Gundogan, Mbete, Wilson-Ebrand, Stones, Lewis
Doubtful Palmer (ft)
injured Laporte (knee, September), Phillips (kick, September)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y1R0
The form Tue
Top scorer Haaland 2
Bournemouth
Subscriptions from Neto, Dennis, Marcondes, Stacy, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Hill, Saydie, Hill, Christy, Anthony, Lowe
Doubtful Nobody
injured Fredericks (shins, August 27), Rothwell (hamstring, September), Brooks (athletic training, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form Tue
top scorers Lerma, Moore 1
Nottingham Forest – West Ham
Sunday 14:00 Sky Sports Premier League Location City Ground Last season n/a
referee Robert Jones This season G1 Y2 R0 2 cards/game
Chances H 17-5 A Evens D 11-4
Nottingham Forest
Subscriptions from Smith, Hennessy, So, Larriea, Surridge, Maiten, Cafu, Yates, Lolly, Da Costa, Taylor, Biancone, O’Brien, Cook
Doubtful Yeats (knee)
injured Richards (calf, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form l
Top scorer n/a
West Ham
Subscriptions from Areola, Trott, Randolph, Scamacca, Lanzini, Vlašić, Downes, Ogbonna, Cardoso, Odubeko, Ashby, Coventry, Johnson, Dawson, Cornet
Doubtful Dawson (thigh), Fabiansky (thigh)
injured Ogbonna (match fitness, August 28), Agerd (ankle, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form l
Top scorer n/a
Southampton – Leeds
Saturday 3pm Location St. Mary’s Stadium Last season Southampton 1 Leeds 0
Referee Tony Harrington Last season G3 Y7 R0 2.33 cards/game
Chances W 5-4 A 9-4 D 13-5
Southampton
Subscriptions from McCarthy, Caballero, Stephens, Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Mara, Genepo, Elyunussi, Diallo, Fox, Simeu, Bella-Kotchap
Doubtful Nobody
injured Livramento (knee, Jan), Walcott (match fitness, unknown), Llanco (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form l
Top scorer Ward Prowse 1
Leeds
Subscriptions from Claesson, Christie, Klich, Drameh, Gelhardt, Summerville, Costa, Poveda, Perkins, Cooper, Sinisterra, Forshaw
Doubtful Nobody
injured Firpo (knee, August 30), Dallas (hamstring, January), Ayling (knee, September)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y2R0
The form Tue
Top scorer Rodrigo 1
Wolves in Fulham
Saturday 3pm Location Molinet Last season n/a
referee John Brooks Last season G4 Y21 R0 5.25 cards/game
Chances V 17-12 A 23-10 D 12-5
Wolves
Subscriptions from Sarkic, Campbell, Smith, Pain, Mosquera, Toti, Griffiths, Ronan, Hodge, Kundle, Good, Hwang, Gedes, Traore, Semedo
Doubtful Traore (hamstring), Semedo (hamstring)
injured Jimenez (knee, sen), Chiquinho (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form l
Top scorer n/a
Fulham
Subscriptions from Leno, Gazzaniga, Duffy, Solomon, Cairney, Muniz, François, Mbabu, Diop, Chalobah, Brian, Robinson
Doubtful Brian (arm)
injured Wilson (knee, October), Solomon (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y2R0
The form D
Top scorer Mitrovic 2