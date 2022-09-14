New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Too often, in the face of global atrocities, oppression, and the erosion of basic human rights and freedoms, those with the biggest platforms — our elected officials, cultural giants, and leaders of our biggest corporations — remain woefully silent.

From LeBron James, the NBA and Disney keeping quiet about Chinese human rights atrocities to keeping those government censors from those elected to represent our country appeasing and appeasing tyrants in the name of political considerations, it is the darkness of this silence that evil has been allowed to flourish. That is why we need moral courage to face oppression.

The personal cost of standing up for human rights and human dignity is enormous. We both felt it. Enes was blackballed from the NBA and forced to endure his father’s imprisonment in Turkey as a result of standing up for freedom. And Tina spent the first weeks of her pregnancy in Iraq following the ISIS invasion, at one point holding a grieving woman who had her child ripped from her arms and taken away by violent extremists.

And we are united and inspired every day by knowing that there are many living in the darkness of oppression and tyranny around the world, who put their lives and well-being on the line every day to fight for the protection of freedom for their families. We’re having fun here in the United States.

Today, human rights fighters who have braved the worst climate on earth still believe that the impossible is possible and that they can overcome the obstacles they face. We will not let them fight alone.

We are all more alike than we are different, and these differences should be starting points for discussion rather than flashpoints for conflict.

It is astonishing and shameful that in 2022 so much of the world is still bound by the chains of oppression. For people under a totalitarian regime, the fear of imprisonment or severe pain is a very real existence. These injustices are not hidden, they are obvious to all of us.

From Uyghur Muslims in China forced into concentration camps to Christian schoolgirls publicly murdered in Nigeria, people of all faiths have the same rights, dignity and respect.

Believing in the inherent worth and dignity of all people is difficult for each of us, and we all struggle to be free. We have a responsibility to speak up for the victims of such brutality and violence.

As President Ronald Reagan famously said, “America is a shining city on a hill whose shining lights guide freedom-loving people everywhere.”

This feeling is at the heart of why Enes chose to become an American, why Tina founded her religious freedom nonprofit, and why we both dedicated our lives to advancing human rights around the world.

If America is to continue to be that shining city, we must keep that beacon light steady and strong. Doing so requires risk and above all moral courage.

We should expect those in power of our largest corporations, those in the celebrity spotlight through sports and entertainment, and especially those elected to represent us as Americans, to have the moral courage to stand up to tyrants. Stand up for the most vulnerable and oppressed. If those in positions of leadership lack the courage to do so, we need new leaders.

Tina Ramirez is president of the human rights organization Hardwired Global and founding director of the bipartisan International Religious Freedom Caucus in Congress.

