CANADA POLITICS Ottawa vows to review parole board decision for stabbing...
CANADA POLITICS

Ottawa vows to review parole board decision for stabbing suspect

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced late Tuesday that the Parole Board of Canada would consider its decision to uphold the release of Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Miles Sanderson from a minimum security prison.

In February, the board ruled that it did not believe that Sanderson “poses an undue risk to society” in its decision to keep his release.

Sanderson was initially released from institutional detention in August 2021, but that release was put on hold in November after it was found that he violated the terms of his release.

In February 2022, the board lifted this suspension and decided to keep Sanderson’s original release in place.

Sanderson, along with his late brother Damien Sanderson, is the prime suspect in the mass stabbing that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree area and in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. Now he is at the center of an ongoing search.

“I’m sure the Parole Board of Canada will investigate this decision,” Mendicino told reporters in Vancouver. “I think the revision process starts from here, but it definitely doesn’t end there.”

Mendicino also indicated that Ottawa would press for a more comprehensive analysis of the events leading up to Sanderson’s release and his role in the weekend’s killings.

“There will be an appropriate time and place to review policies and resources, and we need to accept this review, we need to be transparent with Canadians to make sure this kind of thing never happens again,” he said.

Trudeau offers ‘whatever resources’ needed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier Tuesday pledged to deliver “all necessary resources” to the Saskatchewan police and the Cree people of James Smith during the ongoing search for Sanderson.

“Our goal is to be there for whatever support is needed right now at this moment of crisis,” Trudeau said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver.

“As the federal government, we are ensuring that any resources needed by the police and the jurisdiction are provided to be able to end this situation and allow people to grieve without fear and begin the healing process, which will take a terribly, terribly long time, because it was an incredibly horrific and traumatic event.”

The prime minister said his priority at the moment is to help authorities find Sanderson.

He said conversations would later revolve around helping a devastated rural community about two hours northeast of Saskatoon.

“There will be many, many conversations about the next steps and how we will move forward, and yes, the federal government will be there for that,” Trudeau said.

WATCH | The Minister of Indigenous Affairs discusses Ottawa’s response to the mass stabbing:

‘There are many important questions to be answered’: Minister for Indigenous Affairs

Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu says there are many questions that will need to be answered if Saskatchewan communities feel safe after a string of fatal stabbings.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed that a number of services will be provided to the Cree people of James Smith following the tragedy.

These services include mental health counseling, funeral and medical transport for victims, and housing, food and basic needs for displaced people.

Indigenous Services Canada said these needs were among those identified by leader Wally Burns of the James Smith Cree Nation.

The government department also pledged to maintain “security in the community.”

