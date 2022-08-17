type here...
Ottawa to offer passport service in 4 more cities
Ottawa to offer passport service in 4 more cities

The federal government is planning to open four new passport collection points across the country as it struggles to deal with long waiting times and delays that have plagued the application process for months.

New app and delivery service will be available in Trois-Rivières, Que.; Su Saint. Marie, Ontario; Charlottetown, PEI; and Red Deer, Alta.

People applying at these locations will be able to collect their passports within 10 working days, Karina Gould, the minister in charge of the passport system, said at a press conference in Trois-Rivières.

“This will make life much easier for those who apply for passports in these regions,” she said.

Ottawa plans to offer 10-day processing times at “nine or 10” additional locations in the near future, Gould said, to meet the government’s goal of providing passport services within 50 kilometers of most Canadians.

Ottawa didn’t predict demand volume: Gould

The move to reopen new pickup points marks the government’s latest attempt to improve what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the “unacceptable” situation faced by would-be travelers.

Service Canada, the agency that processes applications and issues passports, warned of an “unprecedented spike” in applications earlier this year as Canadians eager to return to international travel flooded their offices with applications.

“We knew there would be an increase in demand for passports once restrictions were lifted, but we did not predict to what extent demand would increase,” Gould said on Wednesday.

It is said that at the peak of demand this spring, applications for passports were 40 times higher than before the pandemic.

Gould said “the situation has improved significantly” since June, when a monthly high of 281,055 applications was filed.

Ottawa has promised to hire more workers and has put together a special task force to reduce waiting times.

Despite these efforts, Canadians continue to report months of delays in getting their passports. These delays have forced some families to cancel their travel plans.

Extremely long queues have also become common at Service Canada offices, with applicants reporting resorting to extreme measures such as arriving before sunrise to secure a spot in line.

According to government latest dataSince April 1, 1,092,560 applications have been submitted to Service Canada and 748,784 passports have been issued during this period.

