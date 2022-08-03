Ottawa tells Cree people of Saskatchewan it ‘deeply regrets’ assimilation ‘colonization scheme’

The federal government issued a nationwide apology to Saskatchewan’s First Nations community for a scheme that violated treaty and fiduciary agreements by creating a farming colony that took over the country’s land and facilitated the assimilation of First Nations.

Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller is at the Pipikisis-Cree Tribe Reserve, northwest of Balcarres, Sask, to apologize on behalf of the federal government.

“On behalf of Canada, I apologize for these actions,” Miller said. “They have caused great harm to your community, your language and your culture, and we deeply regret this,”

Miller said not many Canadians know the history of the File Hills colony scheme and “we have to admit it.”

Peepeekisis chief Francis Dieter says he welcomes the government’s apology.

“Today is one of many steps towards reconciliation,” Dieter said.

Cree-pipikisis chief executive Francis Dieter (right) says he welcomes the government’s apology. (Gary Solilac/CBC)

The Cree Nation previously agreed to a $150 million federal settlement in August 2021 that covered Canada’s breach of obligations, including the transfer and settlement of boarding school graduates to the country’s land in 1898, and the sale of “Pipikizis’ “first-rate agricultural reserve lands.” to the release of the federal government. Both were made without the consent of the Kree nation.

The settlement gave the nation, located about 110 kilometers northeast of Regina, the opportunity to purchase nearly 18,720 acres of land to be added to its reserve lands.

Dieter says he hopes the funds from the settlement will help solve social problems and be used to buy even more land for community and development projects.

According to the national website, the File Hills colony sought to create an “agrarian first nation and [assimilate] aborigines to a colonial farming lifestyle”.

“The colony was intended to encourage boarding school graduates to abandon the traditional lifestyle and permanently embrace the lifestyle of a non-Aboriginal farmer,” the website says.

“By issuing this formal apology on behalf of the Government of Canada, we acknowledge the mistakes of the past and take another step towards reconciliation and resumption of relations between countries,” Miller said.