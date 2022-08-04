Ottawa police refuse to press charges after ‘desecration’ of Tomb of Unknown Soldier

The Ottawa Police Service says it is not bringing charges against the man involved in what Canada’s defense minister recently called the “desecration” of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the city.

Last week, video footage of an overnight incident on July 24, in which an American flag was draped over a grave located at the site of the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, circulated on social media. In some of the shots you can see a man.

“The man has been identified and spoken to,” the Ottawa police said in a CBC News report. “He repented of the incident and the police are confident that he will not repeat it.”

The tomb and the National War Memorial are open to all visitors who wish to contemplate the sacrifices of “our military community,” the National Defense Department told CBC.

But the site is considered “a symbol of grim tribute that should be respected by all who visit it and not used for messaging from any ideological point of view,” the agency added.

National Defense Minister Anita Anand tweeted that “the desecration of this memorial is unacceptable and shameful.”

"The right to protest is what those honored at the Grave sacrificed their lives for, but the desecration of this memorial is unacceptable and shameful."

“It’s very disappointing to see disrespect [there]reiterated Yasser Naqvi, MP for the Ottawa Center, in a statement sent to CBC News.

Management from the US Department of Veterans Affairs says never throw the US flag over anything or let it touch anything underneath.

The government agency responsible for the site says it is now considering proposals on how to better protect the war memorials in the future following a series of incidents at the site.

The area is patrolled for half a day

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which is in charge of the site, said the monuments are under 24-hour video surveillance. The July 24 incident was flagged by police after reviewing camera footage early the following morning.

A representative of the agency also regularly patrols the monuments from 19:00 to 07:00.

“At this time, we are unable to comment on future plans to increase monument security,” PSPC told CBC News.

Daniel Coates, an Ottawa resident who wrote to Naqvi with concern about the American flag incident, said the site should be guarded around the clock.

“He deserves that kind of protection,” Coates said. “And we’re a big enough country to handle that.”

17 desecrations in the last 5 years

The American flag incident is not the first time behavior at the memorial has come under scrutiny this year.

During the Freedom Convoy protests, a woman danced on the grave. There were also reports of people urinating on the grave, according to the Department of Public Works and Public Services.

Police identified the woman who danced on the grave but did not charge her, saying she was spoken to and remorseful.

In a report submitted in June this yearThe Parliament’s Standing Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has said it believes “alternative dispute resolution mechanisms are more likely to have a positive impact both in terms of deterrence and awareness” than end up fining someone up to $1,000 for damage to a war memorial.

People picket outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa February 3, 2022 amid protests against COVID-19 vaccination mandates and public health restrictions. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The Committee learned from the Department of Public Works and Public Services that there have been 17 cases of desecration of the National War Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument in the past five years.

Five of these incidents, not including the recent American flag incident, have occurred since January 28, 2022.

“The limited number of such incidents to date may not warrant a more robust plan for memorials, but that could change,” the committee’s report said.

The committee recommended that the PSPC develop “a response plan specifically for federal memorials” and review its “security incident” to ensure it meets the “needs of potential future mass protests or gatherings.”

The PSPC stated that it is currently reviewing these recommendations.

As to whether “improved signage” should be installed at the site, the committee concluded that “it would be surprising if people who don’t respect monuments suddenly felt ashamed of their behavior when they saw the sign.”

Fencing on the site is not considered a permanent solution

The standing committee report also provides new details about the installation of a fence around the National War Memorial, which sparked controversy in early February during the Freedom Escort protests.

Following reports of desecration during the protests, the City of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission requested that the PSPC put up a temporary barrier to protect the monuments.

According to the Department of National Defense, this is the first time such a fence around the monuments has been installed, in addition to construction work.

“In our opinion, it is a shame to fence off the monument in order to protect it,” Assistant Deputy Minister of Public Works and Public Services Stefan Dery told the committee. “It’s also a public space where over a million people can pay their respects to those who gave their lives.”

After protesters removed the fence on Feb. 12, the PSPC decided not to reinstall it because the Ottawa Police Service “feared the parts could be used as projectiles,” according to the committee’s report.