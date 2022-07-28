Ottawa offers AR-15 rifles for $1,337 each under mandatory buyback program

The federal government is offering $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle through a mandatory buyback program.

Public Safety Canada has released a price list detailing how much owners of banned firearms can expect under the program.

At the higher end of the scale, losing a Swiss Arms SG550 could net the owner $6,209.

Ottawa will seek the views of gun owners, businesses and industry on proposed compensation amounts from now through August 28.

The mandatory buyback program will cover more than 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault firearms banned two years ago.

While gun control advocates have praised the idea, some others, including Conservative MPs, have suggested that it targets legitimate gun owners rather than criminals.

Owners will be required to participate in the Buyback Program and render their firearms inoperable at government expense or otherwise dispose of them legally.

The government says the proposed price list for individual firearm owners was based on what Canadians could pay for assault-type firearms through May 2020.

Minister says price is fair compensation

“Today’s proposed price list represents another step towards removing these dangerous firearms from Canadian communities while ensuring that current owners are fairly rewarded,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said.

A separate compensation model is being developed for businesses participating in the buyback program.

Conservatives say the buyback program is failing to cope with the flow of illegal firearms into Canada, which they believe is at the heart of the country’s gun violence problems.

“Justin Trudeau introduces a firearm ransom program that penalizes the legitimate owners of firearms. The point is that hobbyists, collectors, sport shooters and hunters are not to blame for the increase in gun crime in Canada,” MPs Raquel Dancho and Pierre Paul said. -Hus in a media statement.

The amnesty is in place until October 30, 2023 to protect legal owners of now-banned firearms from criminal liability while they take steps to comply with the law.

“Compensation models and other details of the program will be finalized in the coming months, and all known firearm owners will be contacted about how they can participate in the buyback program,” the government said.

The Liberals also introduced a gun control bill in May that would freeze the import, purchase, sale or other transfer of firearms.