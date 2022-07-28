type here...
CANADA POLITICS Ottawa offers AR-15 rifles for $1,337 each under mandatory...
CANADAPOLITICS

Ottawa offers AR-15 rifles for $1,337 each under mandatory buyback program

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


The federal government is offering $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle through a mandatory buyback program.

Public Safety Canada has released a price list detailing how much owners of banned firearms can expect under the program.

At the higher end of the scale, losing a Swiss Arms SG550 could net the owner $6,209.

Ottawa will seek the views of gun owners, businesses and industry on proposed compensation amounts from now through August 28.

The mandatory buyback program will cover more than 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault firearms banned two years ago.

While gun control advocates have praised the idea, some others, including Conservative MPs, have suggested that it targets legitimate gun owners rather than criminals.

Owners will be required to participate in the Buyback Program and render their firearms inoperable at government expense or otherwise dispose of them legally.

The government says the proposed price list for individual firearm owners was based on what Canadians could pay for assault-type firearms through May 2020.

Minister says price is fair compensation

“Today’s proposed price list represents another step towards removing these dangerous firearms from Canadian communities while ensuring that current owners are fairly rewarded,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said.

A separate compensation model is being developed for businesses participating in the buyback program.

Conservatives say the buyback program is failing to cope with the flow of illegal firearms into Canada, which they believe is at the heart of the country’s gun violence problems.

“Justin Trudeau introduces a firearm ransom program that penalizes the legitimate owners of firearms. The point is that hobbyists, collectors, sport shooters and hunters are not to blame for the increase in gun crime in Canada,” MPs Raquel Dancho and Pierre Paul said. -Hus in a media statement.

The amnesty is in place until October 30, 2023 to protect legal owners of now-banned firearms from criminal liability while they take steps to comply with the law.

“Compensation models and other details of the program will be finalized in the coming months, and all known firearm owners will be contacted about how they can participate in the buyback program,” the government said.

The Liberals also introduced a gun control bill in May that would freeze the import, purchase, sale or other transfer of firearms.

Previous articleCongress passed the computer chips bill, giving lawmakers and Biden a bipartisan victory
Next articleMega Millions Lottery Drawing: Here’s how to stay safe and secure if you win

Latest news

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Canada asks France to extradite priest accused of sexual harassment in Nunavut

Warning: This story discusses child abuse. Ottawa has asked France to extradite a priest accused of crimes against...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Scientists find climate change exacerbates heatwaves in UK

A record-breaking heat wave in Britain last week that sent temperatures as high as 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit in...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz wanted to be a ‘professional school shooter’

off Video Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz addresses court after guilty plea...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

DC mayor’s call for National Guard to deal with migrant ‘crisis’ draws ire from border officials

closer Video Texas mayor on border crisis: 'The numbers are unbelievable' McAllen,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Amy Grant is hospitalized in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf: Reports

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Canada asks France to extradite priest accused of sexual harassment in Nunavut

Warning: This story discusses child abuse. Ottawa has...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Scientists find climate change exacerbates heatwaves in UK

A record-breaking heat wave in Britain last week...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News