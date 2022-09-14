Ottawa Loses Control of $150 Million Veterans Cannabis Reimbursement Program: Audit

An internal audit by Veterans Affairs Canada shows that Ottawa has nearly lost control as it allocates hundreds of millions of dollars annually to medical marijuana for veterans without proper oversight, guidance, or evidence of health benefits.

The results of the audit, released this week, come amid a surge in the number of veterans claiming reimbursement for their first aid kit, from about 100 in 2014 to more than 18,000 last year — with no end in sight.

As a result, the Veterans Affairs Administration spent more than $150 million on medical marijuana last year — more than all other prescription drugs combined. This figure is expected to rise to $200 million this year and $300 million by 2025-2026.

However, despite the exponential growth in demand, auditors still found little research on the medical benefits and risks of cannabis use by veterans, especially those struggling with psychological trauma.

This coincided with a lack of guidance and control over who can get medical marijuana, what conditions the drug is prescribed for, and how veterans get their CMP (medical cannabis) approved.

“The VAC has taken steps to implement its policy to provide veterans with access to reimbursement for CMP care,” the report says. “However, significant internal control gaps remain in the areas of veterans’ health and program management.”

The Veterans Affairs Administration began reimbursing medical cannabis for a small number of ex-servicemen in 2008, after which permits were issued on a very limited basis and with the approval of a medical professional.

The move follows a series of court decisions more than 20 years ago that allowed for the first time a legal exemption from criminal prosecution for medical marijuana use.

Rules relaxed in 2014

Then, in 2014, Health Canada relaxed its rules on who can authorize the use of medical marijuana and under what conditions and circumstances. The new rules placed no limits on either the allowed size of the pot or its value.

This change has led to claims and costs skyrocketing, despite the Liberal government’s decision in 2016 to limit claims to three grams per day at $8.50 per gram, with a resolution of up to 10 grams per day with physician approval.

The auditors noted that the limited research information available suggests that individuals should consume less than three grams of cannabis per day and be monitored regularly by their health care providers.

Health Canada and the College of Family Physicians of Canada have also warned of the potential negative impact of marijuana use on people with mental disorders, especially post-traumatic stress disorder.

No directions or restrictions

But the audit report says the Veterans Affairs Administration did not provide any guidance or restrictions on what health conditions can be reimbursed for medical marijuana.

Almost any disease is eligible. This includes post-traumatic stress disorder, which auditors found was the diagnosis of the “vast majority” of veterans who received medical marijuana reimbursements.

At the same time, nearly 80 percent of permits were for three grams of cannabis or more per day, while permit letters from specialists for many veterans also “show very little sign of a strong doctor-patient relationship.”

“Recommendations for follow-up were vague, using language such as “follow-up at six months or as clinically indicated,” the report says. “Slightly more than half of the specialist letters we reviewed made no mention of follow-up.”

It wasn’t the only thing missing. In about a third of the files reviewed by the auditors, there was no record of which health care provider actually authorized the veteran to obtain medical marijuana. And many of the files were missing other data.

One of the more troubling findings of the audit was that 11 health care providers were responsible for authorizing nearly 40 percent of all medical weed requests. One signed about 1,300 such requests.

“There is a small number of authorized CMP physicians with a very large number of veteran patients, which calls into question the reliability of medical oversight,” the audit report says.

“With limited CMP clearance guidance, there is a risk that some practitioners may overprescribe.”

Despite these red flags and the potential risk to veterans and taxpayers, auditors found that the vast majority of refund requests were approved because the department focused on providing access rather than monitoring and control.

This included reimbursement for 45 veterans whose medical condition was listed as a substance abuse disorder and 46 who were also reimbursed for antidepressants, neuroleptics, benzodiazepines, opioids, and narcotics.

The auditors suggested that the problems were the result of the department’s overemphasis on the organization of the reimbursement process and access. They noted that the equivalent of 3.5 staff members manages the entire program.

“The VAC can do more to identify trends in the CMP program that may be problematic and adjust policies to protect the health and well-being of veterans,” the report says.

“As demand for the CMP program continues to grow exponentially, the VAC needs to properly manage resources and verify the effectiveness of the policy and program.”

In response to the audit, Veterans Affairs officials say they are considering various changes in terms of what conditions are eligible for reimbursement, as well as limits on the daily amount that can be allowed and for what types of products.

The department is also considering a new, more detailed authorization form and additional security measures for those requesting more than three grams per day. It is not yet clear when the changes could be rolled out.