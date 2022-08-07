Ottawa is going to spend $200 million a year on cannabis for veterans

The federal government is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana.

New data shows that Ottawa shelled out more than $150 million last fiscal year – more than double what it was just three years ago.

Veterans Affairs Canada data shows the government is set to spend nearly $200 million this year as thousands of former military personnel ask the government to pay for their cannabis every year.

Demand for medical marijuana among Canada’s veterans skyrocketed after a 2008 court decision required the government to provide reasonable access to the drug with the permission of a medical practitioner.

This surge has only accelerated in recent years, despite a November 2016 review of how the government reimburses ex-military marijuana, including a reduction in the amount and cost to be covered.

The continued demand has fueled renewed calls for more research into the medical benefits of cannabis, which experts and advocates say is still lacking.

It also raised concerns about veterans using marijuana to avoid trauma and the need for additional support in the form of counseling and peer support.