Ottawa investigates ‘alarming’ tweets by consultant for publicly funded anti-racism project

Warning: This story contains language that may be offensive.

The Federal Diversity Minister says he is taking action on “disturbing” tweets by a senior consultant on an anti-racism project who received $133,000 from his office.

Ahmed Hussen asked Canadian Heritage to “take a close look at the situation” in response to what he described as “unacceptable behavior” by Leith Marouf, a senior consultant involved in a publicly funded project to combat racism in broadcasting.

Maruf’s Twitter account is private, but a screenshot posted online shows several tweets with his photo and name.

One tweet read: “You know all those vociferous bags of human feces aka Jewish white supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they came from, they will again become the quiet bitches of their (sic) Christian/secular masters of white supremacy.”

Maruf declined requests for comment. When asked about the tweet, a lawyer acting on Maruf’s behalf requested that his client’s tweets be quoted “verbatim” and distinguished between “Maruf’s clear reference to ‘white Jewish supremacists'” and Jews or Jews in general.

Maruf harbors “no animosity towards the Jewish faith as a collective group,” attorney Stephen Ellis said in an email.

Last year, the Community Media Advocacy Center (CMAC) received a $133,800 Department of Heritage grant to develop an anti-racism strategy for Canadian broadcasters.

Marouf is listed as a senior consultant on the CMAC website, and CMAC is quoted as “delighted to launch” Creating an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: A Dialogue and Convergence Initiative, funded by the Heritage Program Against Racism.

He expressed his gratitude to “Canadian Heritage for the partnership and trust placed in us”, stating that CMAC is committed to “ensure the successful and responsible execution of the project”.

Urges Heritage Canada to review oversight policy

Hussen, who works for the Department of Heritage, said in a statement: “We condemn this unacceptable behavior by someone working for an organization dedicated to combating racism and discrimination.”

“Our position is clear – anti-Semitism and any form of hate has no place in Canada. That is why I have asked Canadian Heritage to take a closer look at the disturbing comments made by this individual. We will address this with the organization accordingly. as it clearly goes against the values ​​of our government,” Hussen added.

CMAC did not respond to a request for comment.

Irwin Kotler, a former Liberal Attorney General who was appointed as Canada’s special envoy on anti-Semitism by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said Marouf’s tweet referring to “loud bags of human feces” was “beyond decency.”

Kotler said he plans to speak to officials working in the anti-racism heritage department about it.

Shimon Koffler Vogel, president and CEO of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said Canadians “should be shocked” by the tweets.

“Canadian Heritage must review its oversight policy to ensure Canadian tax dollars are given to groups committed to cherished Canadian values ​​and the fight against racism, hate and discrimination,” he said.