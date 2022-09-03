Ottawa improves screening process to keep Heritage grants out of hate groups: Hussen

Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen says the Canadian Heritage Department will improve its screening process to make sure it doesn’t give money to organizations that support hate, and those who do may be barred from funding in the future.

In an interview with CBC House On air Saturday, Hussen said the federal government’s $133,000 grant to the Public Media Advocacy Center to develop and implement an anti-racist strategy for broadcasters is evidence of a failure in the review process.

In social media posts, CMAC senior consultant Leith Marouf spoke of “Jewish white supremacists”, referred to some indigenous and blacks using the term “house slaves”, and spoke of French-speakers in Quebec using the insult “frog”.

“The fact that this has escaped notice is a slap in the face to the Jewish community, the French-speaking community and many other communities, and for that I sincerely apologize,” Hussen told host Katherine Cullen.

“This incident reflects a glitch in the verification system, which not only leaked the despicable language of Maruf on the Internet, but also failed to disclose this information later to correct the error.”

Hussen said the department’s vetting processes will be strengthened and any organization found to be spreading hate speech could be prevented from receiving future funding.

Organizations will “not only have their [existing] funding cuts, but they will not be eligible for any future federal dollars – they will not be eligible to apply for any Canadian Heritage programs,” Hussen said.

He said no new federal money would be made available to Canadian Heritage until the new processes were in place.

Liberal MP criticizes initial response

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather noted comments directed at Hussen’s office in July and said he was “disappointed” with the department’s response prior to the announcement of the funding cuts. Hussen said on Saturday that he quickly instructed his office to investigate and find solutions, but now would like the process to move faster.

Prominent Jewish figures in the Liberal Party have explicitly stated the need for funding measures. Former Liberal MP Michael Levitt, now President and CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Friends Center, tweeted that he was “extremely disappointed” with Marouf’s case.

“To speak out against anti-Semitism should be taken for granted, but so few of my former liberal colleagues have done so. It really hurts. It is impossible to leave Jewish deputies to declare this alone,” he wrote.

Shimon Koffler Fogel, President and CEO of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said earlier this month that the tweets demonstrated the need to rethink Canadian Heritage’s oversight policy.

The Canadian press reported last month that a lawyer representing Maruf asked that his client’s tweets be quoted “verbatim” and distinguish between “Maruf’s clear reference to ‘Jewish white supremacists’ and Jews or Jews in general.

Maruf harbors “no animosity towards the Jewish faith as a collective group,” attorney Stephen Ellis said in an email.